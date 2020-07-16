11768 Stein St

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

3 Bed 2 1/2 Bath 2 Story Home in a Gated Community - Property Id: 232691



**No Contact Required! Remote Showings, Online Applications, Sign Lease Electronically and Pay your Move-in costs Online.**



Gorgeous 3 bedrooms 2 1/2 bath energy-efficient home in the gated community of Innovation at Storey Park. This perfectly designed home is loaded with upgrades! The spacious first floor includes a formal dining area, kitchen, and living-dining combo. Shaker cabinets, granite counters, stainless appliances, and large eat-in bar are just some of the key features. A private paved patio sits between the home and a detached 2 car garage. This space is perfect for weekend BBQs with your friends and family. The 2nd floor includes the mstr suite with a huge shower, garden tub, and large walk-in closet. This home includes many 'smart home' and energy-efficient features, including a hybrid water heater and solar panels. Don't wait, this beauty won't last, call today to schedule a showing! *Owner will maintain electric, tenant pays a flat fee $150 per mo. for electric.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/232691

