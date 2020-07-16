All apartments in Orange County
11768 Stein St

11768 Stein Street · (407) 967-5773
Location

11768 Stein Street, Orange County, FL 32832

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $2295 · Avail. now

$2,295

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2203 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
3 Bed 2 1/2 Bath 2 Story Home in a Gated Community - Property Id: 232691

**No Contact Required! Remote Showings, Online Applications, Sign Lease Electronically and Pay your Move-in costs Online.**

Gorgeous 3 bedrooms 2 1/2 bath energy-efficient home in the gated community of Innovation at Storey Park. This perfectly designed home is loaded with upgrades! The spacious first floor includes a formal dining area, kitchen, and living-dining combo. Shaker cabinets, granite counters, stainless appliances, and large eat-in bar are just some of the key features. A private paved patio sits between the home and a detached 2 car garage. This space is perfect for weekend BBQs with your friends and family. The 2nd floor includes the mstr suite with a huge shower, garden tub, and large walk-in closet. This home includes many 'smart home' and energy-efficient features, including a hybrid water heater and solar panels. Don't wait, this beauty won't last, call today to schedule a showing! *Owner will maintain electric, tenant pays a flat fee $150 per mo. for electric.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/232691
Property Id 232691

(RLNE5608686)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11768 Stein St have any available units?
11768 Stein St has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11768 Stein St have?
Some of 11768 Stein St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11768 Stein St currently offering any rent specials?
11768 Stein St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11768 Stein St pet-friendly?
Yes, 11768 Stein St is pet friendly.
Does 11768 Stein St offer parking?
Yes, 11768 Stein St offers parking.
Does 11768 Stein St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11768 Stein St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11768 Stein St have a pool?
No, 11768 Stein St does not have a pool.
Does 11768 Stein St have accessible units?
No, 11768 Stein St does not have accessible units.
Does 11768 Stein St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11768 Stein St has units with dishwashers.
Does 11768 Stein St have units with air conditioning?
No, 11768 Stein St does not have units with air conditioning.
