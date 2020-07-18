11538 Westwood Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly gym parking pool internet access

A VERY RARE FIND ....



Very Sophisticated Luxury 2 Bedroom Condo centered amidst the action of top best things in Orlando. Whether you're moving to Orlando or traveling on business or for pleasure, you are in the most exceptional Orlando Area with utmost comfort and luxury in accommodations with an extensive package of amenities



Fully furnished, Professionally remodeled and interior decorated, this stunning contemporary style condo is adorned with wood floors throughout the whole condo,bath and Kitchen with new tiled floors, new light fixtures throughout unit, Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Leather, ROKU TVs, European-style cabinetry, High-end Linens, Dishes, Washer/Dryer, Stainless Steel GE brand Appliances, beautiful private screened patio overlooking tropical landscaping and much more.



The stunning condo is completely Furnished - Turn the key it has everything you need in a big style ready for you to move-in. Just Bring your clothes and toothbrush!!!



**LEASE TERMS**

$2,290 Rent includes the Electricity, Cable, Wireless High-Speed Internet, Water, and Pest Control

Security Deposit required

$150 check out cleaning fee

$150 Application Fee

*Small pets allowed $250 non refundable fee*



ORLANDO CITY CORPORATE HOUSING

Call now! (321)426-0441

For pictures and info access:

http://www.OrlandoCityCorporateHousing.com



No Pets Allowed



