11538 Westwood Blvd
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

11538 Westwood Blvd

11538 Westwood Blvd Unit 223 · (321) 426-0441
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

11538 Westwood Blvd Unit 223, Orange County, FL 32821

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $2290 · Avail. now

$2,290

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
internet access
A VERY RARE FIND ....

Very Sophisticated Luxury 2 Bedroom Condo centered amidst the action of top best things in Orlando. Whether you're moving to Orlando or traveling on business or for pleasure, you are in the most exceptional Orlando Area with utmost comfort and luxury in accommodations with an extensive package of amenities

Fully furnished, Professionally remodeled and interior decorated, this stunning contemporary style condo is adorned with wood floors throughout the whole condo,bath and Kitchen with new tiled floors, new light fixtures throughout unit, Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Leather, ROKU TVs, European-style cabinetry, High-end Linens, Dishes, Washer/Dryer, Stainless Steel GE brand Appliances, beautiful private screened patio overlooking tropical landscaping and much more.

The stunning condo is completely Furnished - Turn the key it has everything you need in a big style ready for you to move-in. Just Bring your clothes and toothbrush!!!

**LEASE TERMS**
$2,290 Rent includes the Electricity, Cable, Wireless High-Speed Internet, Water, and Pest Control
Security Deposit required
$150 check out cleaning fee
$150 Application Fee
*Small pets allowed $250 non refundable fee*

ORLANDO CITY CORPORATE HOUSING
Call now! (321)426-0441
For pictures and info access:
http://www.OrlandoCityCorporateHousing.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5175668)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11538 Westwood Blvd have any available units?
11538 Westwood Blvd has a unit available for $2,290 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11538 Westwood Blvd have?
Some of 11538 Westwood Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11538 Westwood Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
11538 Westwood Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11538 Westwood Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 11538 Westwood Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 11538 Westwood Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 11538 Westwood Blvd offers parking.
Does 11538 Westwood Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11538 Westwood Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11538 Westwood Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 11538 Westwood Blvd has a pool.
Does 11538 Westwood Blvd have accessible units?
No, 11538 Westwood Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 11538 Westwood Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11538 Westwood Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 11538 Westwood Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11538 Westwood Blvd has units with air conditioning.
