All apartments in Orange County
Find more places like 1137 Jamajo Blvd Unit 1143.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange County, FL
/
1137 Jamajo Blvd Unit 1143
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:03 PM

1137 Jamajo Blvd Unit 1143

1137 Jamajo Boulevard · (407) 688-7405
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1137 Jamajo Boulevard, Orange County, FL 32803

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1137 Jamajo Blvd Unit 1143 · Avail. now

$1,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath unit, $1300 per month - 2 bedroom / 2 bath unit has been beautifully and completely updated. All new kitchen cabinets in contemporary gray shaker style, new granite counter-top, sink and faucet. New vinyl flooring installed in kitchen, bedrooms and master bath. This home has been newly painted throughout the interior and both baths have been newly updated. The Cady Way Trail is right next to the home that will take you all the way to Howell Branch Rd, Fashion Square Mall is less than a mile away and close to all major roadways.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5803458)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1137 Jamajo Blvd Unit 1143 have any available units?
1137 Jamajo Blvd Unit 1143 has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1137 Jamajo Blvd Unit 1143 currently offering any rent specials?
1137 Jamajo Blvd Unit 1143 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1137 Jamajo Blvd Unit 1143 pet-friendly?
No, 1137 Jamajo Blvd Unit 1143 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 1137 Jamajo Blvd Unit 1143 offer parking?
No, 1137 Jamajo Blvd Unit 1143 does not offer parking.
Does 1137 Jamajo Blvd Unit 1143 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1137 Jamajo Blvd Unit 1143 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1137 Jamajo Blvd Unit 1143 have a pool?
No, 1137 Jamajo Blvd Unit 1143 does not have a pool.
Does 1137 Jamajo Blvd Unit 1143 have accessible units?
No, 1137 Jamajo Blvd Unit 1143 does not have accessible units.
Does 1137 Jamajo Blvd Unit 1143 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1137 Jamajo Blvd Unit 1143 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1137 Jamajo Blvd Unit 1143 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1137 Jamajo Blvd Unit 1143 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1137 Jamajo Blvd Unit 1143?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

City West Apartments
1801 S Kirkman Rd
Orlando, FL 32811
Lantower Grande Flats
3512 Grand Reserve Way
Orlando, FL 32837
Cumberland Park
8024 Cumberland Park Dr
Orlando, FL 32821
The Landing at East Mil
4937 Waterway Ct
Orlando, FL 32839
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
400 North
400 North Orlando Avenue
Maitland, FL 32751
Affinity at Winter Park
600 N Semoran Blvd
Winter Park, FL 32792
525 Avalon Park
525 Loyola Cir
Orlando, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Orange County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLTitusville, FLConway, FLApopka, FLWekiwa Springs, FLLake Mary, FLPine Hills, FL
Windermere, FLFour Corners, FLDoctor Phillips, FLMount Dora, FLBithlo, FLLongwood, FLHeathrow, FLWilliamsburg, FLForest City, FLFern Park, FLLockhart, FLEdgewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity