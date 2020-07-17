11276 Whistling Pine Way

Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated pool air conditioning playground

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Newer Trails at Moss Park Townhome - This exquisite, upgraded townhome is a must see. Completely tiled downstairs includes the open living room, dining room and kitchen. Quartz counters, 42" cabinets, backsplash and island. Upstairs master has tray ceilings and oversized walk in master closet. Master bath has separate garden tub, large walk in shower and double sinks. Laundry area with washer and dryer included. The home has a two car garage and a small rear lanai. The Oaks at Moss Park has a swimming pool, nature trails and a tot lot. Ring video doorbell, front door smart lock, security system (security service/monitoring not included), smart A/C thermostat. Activation fee not included.



Application fee is $60 per adult. New tenant will be able to start a lease within two weeks.



(RLNE4213896)