Last updated July 1 2020 at 10:00 AM

11163 Cyrilla Woods Drive

11163 Cyrilla Woods Dr · No Longer Available
Location

11163 Cyrilla Woods Dr, Orange County, FL 32832
North Shore at Lake Hart

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
SINGLE HOUSE, 6 bedrooms/3baths , MOSS PARK, Lawn Care Included - DREAM HOME FOR RENT
Stunning 6 bedroom, 3 bathroom on a corner lot! SMART HOME located in the highly desired neighborhood of The Oaks Moss Park, at Lake Nona. Just minutes away from the Medical City, 417 & 528 highways. Offering a great location with excellent schools as follows:

- Moss Park Elementary
- Lake Nona Middle School
- Lake Nona High School

Lawn service is included with Rent. First floor features formal living and dining, family, breakfast nook, tow guest bedrooms & full bath. Upstairs you will have spacious master suite, 3 bedrooms with a full bath, and the laundry room. The home has a covered lanai, and 2 car garage. Community Resort Style Pool with Pavilion and Restrooms. Picnic tables and grill areas, climbing tower playground with ZIP Line play structure. Don't miss this great rental opportunity! Home is available for rent starting June 24th 2019. Features:
Designer Kitchen Layout: Quartz countertops, backsplash, designer faucet w/pull up spray, Stainless steel under-mount kitchen sink, luxury 42" wood cabinets with crown molding, Updated GE SLATE appliances. Designer Bathroom (s) Layout: Quartz countertops, Maple wood cabinets, Designer brushed nickel fixtures, Designer light fixtures, backsplash, semi-frameless clear glass shower enclosure & designer oval under-mount sink bowl (master bath), 42" high mirrors.

4 mile to Ladybird Academy of Lake Nona
0.5 mile to Orange Soccer Academy
4 miles to Publix Super Market
6 miles to Walmart Supercenter
6 miles to Orlando Health Heart Institute

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5045443)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

