All apartments in Orange County
Find more places like 10861 Windsor Walk Dr Unit 7305.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange County, FL
/
10861 Windsor Walk Dr Unit 7305
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

10861 Windsor Walk Dr Unit 7305

10861 Windsor Walk Drive · (407) 343-8137
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

10861 Windsor Walk Drive, Orange County, FL 32837

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10861 Windsor Walk Dr Unit 7305 · Avail. now

$1,350

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1134 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
3/2 Condo in Orlando. - 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo unit. Features include open floorplan living and dining, balcony, tile and laminate flooring in unit. Within gated complex with community pool. Tenants are also required to apply and be approved by HOA at $100 a person/married couple.

Every person 18+ must make application at $75.00 per person. Applications can take 3-5 business days to process. After approval there will be a $100.00 administrative fee and lease must begin within 14 days. Tenants are solely responsible for the cost of obtaining gate passes, amenity passes, and mailbox keys. Only washer is present, they are as a convenience appliance and will not be warrantied or repaired by homeowner. Property is rented in as-is condition.
To schedule a showing, contact our showing agent Guy Horton (407) 773-2959

Agents, please refer to MLS for showing instructions.

RENTAL QUALIFICATION CRITERIA
-2 years of Rental History
-Gross Income equals or exceeds 3 times the monthly rent
-No Evictions of any kind
-No Rental Collections of any kind
-All tenants 18 years of age and over must make separate application at $75.00 per person

REQUIRED DOCUMENTATION REQUIRED FOR COMPLETED APPLICATION
-State Issued Photo ID (Drivers License, ID Card, Passport, etc)

PROOF OF INCOME:
-Last 4 paystubs, if paid weekly or Last 2 paystubs, if paid biweekly.
-If self employed: 3 months of full bank statements AND 2 years of tax returns
-If you receive social security, military pension: provide copy of benefit letter.
-If you receive child support: provide copy of court order.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3270509)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10861 Windsor Walk Dr Unit 7305 have any available units?
10861 Windsor Walk Dr Unit 7305 has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 10861 Windsor Walk Dr Unit 7305 currently offering any rent specials?
10861 Windsor Walk Dr Unit 7305 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10861 Windsor Walk Dr Unit 7305 pet-friendly?
No, 10861 Windsor Walk Dr Unit 7305 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 10861 Windsor Walk Dr Unit 7305 offer parking?
No, 10861 Windsor Walk Dr Unit 7305 does not offer parking.
Does 10861 Windsor Walk Dr Unit 7305 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10861 Windsor Walk Dr Unit 7305 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10861 Windsor Walk Dr Unit 7305 have a pool?
Yes, 10861 Windsor Walk Dr Unit 7305 has a pool.
Does 10861 Windsor Walk Dr Unit 7305 have accessible units?
No, 10861 Windsor Walk Dr Unit 7305 does not have accessible units.
Does 10861 Windsor Walk Dr Unit 7305 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10861 Windsor Walk Dr Unit 7305 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10861 Windsor Walk Dr Unit 7305 have units with air conditioning?
No, 10861 Windsor Walk Dr Unit 7305 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 10861 Windsor Walk Dr Unit 7305?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Q at Maitland Luxury Apartment Homes
430 E Packwood Ave
Maitland, FL 32751
Enclave at Lake Ellenor
2100 W Oak Ridge Rd
Orlando, FL 32809
Advenir at the Oaks
3100 Old Winter Garden Rd
Ocoee, FL 34734
Aventura Orlando Apartments
5300 Cinderlane Pkwy
Orlando, FL 32808
EOS
12221 E Colonial Dr
Orlando, FL 32826
Azul Baldwin Park
4460 Lower Park Rd
Orlando, FL 32814
Bainbridge at Nona Place
12855 Sunstone Avenue
Orlando, FL 32832
Camden Hunters Creek
4341 Summit Creek Blvd
Orlando, FL 32837

Similar Pages

Orange County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLTitusville, FLConway, FLApopka, FLWekiwa Springs, FLLake Mary, FLPine Hills, FL
Windermere, FLFour Corners, FLDoctor Phillips, FLMount Dora, FLBithlo, FLLongwood, FLHeathrow, FLWilliamsburg, FLForest City, FLFern Park, FLLockhart, FLEdgewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity