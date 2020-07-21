Single family home in a great location - Property Id: 134947
This lovely and spacious 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms single family home is updated with brand new stainless Steel appliances and a beautifully designed and furnished living space. Home offers a large backyard with a private pool for entertaining or relaxing. Enjoy fresh avocados from the large tree that also provides shade from those hot sunny days. This house is located minutes from UCF perfect for college students or a family looking for a quiet neighborhood with a great school system. With access to the 417 getting to your favorite destination is a breeze. Approximately 20 minutes from Orlando international airport and minutes to all theme parks. Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/134947p Property Id 134947
(RLNE5015352)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10814 Dearden Cir have any available units?
10814 Dearden Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
What amenities does 10814 Dearden Cir have?
Some of 10814 Dearden Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10814 Dearden Cir currently offering any rent specials?
10814 Dearden Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10814 Dearden Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 10814 Dearden Cir is pet friendly.
Does 10814 Dearden Cir offer parking?
No, 10814 Dearden Cir does not offer parking.
Does 10814 Dearden Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10814 Dearden Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10814 Dearden Cir have a pool?
Yes, 10814 Dearden Cir has a pool.
Does 10814 Dearden Cir have accessible units?
No, 10814 Dearden Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 10814 Dearden Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10814 Dearden Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 10814 Dearden Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 10814 Dearden Cir does not have units with air conditioning.