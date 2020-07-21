10814 Dearden Cir

Amenities

This lovely and spacious 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms single family home is updated with brand new stainless Steel appliances and a beautifully designed and furnished living space. Home offers a large backyard with a private pool for entertaining or relaxing. Enjoy fresh avocados from the large tree that also provides shade from those hot sunny days. This house is located minutes from UCF perfect for college students or a family looking for a quiet neighborhood with a great school system. With access to the 417 getting to your favorite destination is a breeze. Approximately 20 minutes from Orlando international airport and minutes to all theme parks.

