All apartments in Orange County
Find more places like 10814 Dearden Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange County, FL
/
10814 Dearden Cir
Last updated August 4 2019 at 9:49 AM

10814 Dearden Cir

10814 Dearden Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

10814 Dearden Circle, Orange County, FL 32817

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Single family home in a great location - Property Id: 134947

This lovely and spacious 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms single family home is updated with brand new stainless Steel appliances and a beautifully designed and furnished living space. Home offers a large backyard with a private pool for entertaining or relaxing. Enjoy fresh avocados from the large tree that also provides shade from those hot sunny days. This house is located minutes from UCF perfect for college students or a family looking for a quiet neighborhood with a great school system. With access to the 417 getting to your favorite destination is a breeze. Approximately 20 minutes from Orlando international airport and minutes to all theme parks.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/134947p
Property Id 134947

(RLNE5015352)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10814 Dearden Cir have any available units?
10814 Dearden Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
What amenities does 10814 Dearden Cir have?
Some of 10814 Dearden Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10814 Dearden Cir currently offering any rent specials?
10814 Dearden Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10814 Dearden Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 10814 Dearden Cir is pet friendly.
Does 10814 Dearden Cir offer parking?
No, 10814 Dearden Cir does not offer parking.
Does 10814 Dearden Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10814 Dearden Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10814 Dearden Cir have a pool?
Yes, 10814 Dearden Cir has a pool.
Does 10814 Dearden Cir have accessible units?
No, 10814 Dearden Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 10814 Dearden Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10814 Dearden Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 10814 Dearden Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 10814 Dearden Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Club
6739 Mission Club Blvd
Orlando, FL 32821
Twelve Oaks at Windermere
6025 Oakshadow St
Orlando, FL 32835
IMT Sonoma Hills
14619 Casita Ridge
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Harper Grand
5916 Mausser Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Sanctuary at Eagle Creek Apartments
9800 Sanctuary Approach Rd
Orlando, FL 32832
Alta Headwaters
4000 Headwaters Way
Orlando, FL 32837
Lake Ivanhoe Shores
1730 Gurtler Court
Orlando, FL 32804
Indigo West
6101 Raleigh St
Orlando, FL 32835

Similar Pages

Orange County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLTitusville, FLConway, FLApopka, FLWekiwa Springs, FLLake Mary, FLPine Hills, FL
Windermere, FLFour Corners, FLDoctor Phillips, FLMount Dora, FLBithlo, FLLongwood, FLHeathrow, FLWilliamsburg, FLForest City, FLFern Park, FLLockhart, FLEdgewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College