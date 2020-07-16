All apartments in Orange County
10419 BISSELL ST
Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:34 AM

10419 BISSELL ST

10419 Bissell Street · (321) 895-9512
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

10419 Bissell Street, Orange County, FL 32836

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

7 Bedrooms

Unit 10419 BISSELL ST · Avail. now

$4,095

7 Bed · 6 Bath · 5253 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Executive home in Parkside - Two story executive home in Parkside. This beautiful home features spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, upgraded granite counter tops, custom back splash and eat in breakfast nook. The private Master suite boasts a huge walk in closet and spa like bath with custom tile surrounds in the tub and shower and dual vanities. 6 additional bedrooms, loft and office give you all the space you need. Upgraded paint, fixtures and ceiling fans throughout. Property comes with solar panels to offset electricity use from the grid. Lawn care and pest control services are included. Enjoy the living at Parkside, with the pool, tennis courts and the convenient location with Dr. Phillips Marketplace and "Restaurant Row", Downtown Disney and I Drive 360, just minutes away.

Application Fee Per Adult (18 & Older)
First full month due at move-in
Holding Deposit is equal to one month's rent (transfers to Security Deposit once approved)
A/C Filter Service is $15/month (Mandatory)
Renter's Insurance or Liability Insurance is required
Admin Fee of $275 is due at move-in
Pet affidavit must be completed by ALL applicants
Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted.
Pet application and screening is required
One-time Pet Fee $300 - $500 per pet
We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received but will accept back up applications.

For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com, or call 1-866-611-3590. The property is tenant occupied. Appointment is required. Available for occupancy after 01/24/2020.

PLEASE NOTE:
A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.
Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com.

(RLNE2833073)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10419 BISSELL ST have any available units?
10419 BISSELL ST has a unit available for $4,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10419 BISSELL ST have?
Some of 10419 BISSELL ST's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10419 BISSELL ST currently offering any rent specials?
10419 BISSELL ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10419 BISSELL ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 10419 BISSELL ST is pet friendly.
Does 10419 BISSELL ST offer parking?
No, 10419 BISSELL ST does not offer parking.
Does 10419 BISSELL ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10419 BISSELL ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10419 BISSELL ST have a pool?
Yes, 10419 BISSELL ST has a pool.
Does 10419 BISSELL ST have accessible units?
No, 10419 BISSELL ST does not have accessible units.
Does 10419 BISSELL ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 10419 BISSELL ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10419 BISSELL ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10419 BISSELL ST has units with air conditioning.
