10419 BISSELL ST

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse pool hot tub tennis court

Executive home in Parkside - Two story executive home in Parkside. This beautiful home features spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, upgraded granite counter tops, custom back splash and eat in breakfast nook. The private Master suite boasts a huge walk in closet and spa like bath with custom tile surrounds in the tub and shower and dual vanities. 6 additional bedrooms, loft and office give you all the space you need. Upgraded paint, fixtures and ceiling fans throughout. Property comes with solar panels to offset electricity use from the grid. Lawn care and pest control services are included. Enjoy the living at Parkside, with the pool, tennis courts and the convenient location with Dr. Phillips Marketplace and "Restaurant Row", Downtown Disney and I Drive 360, just minutes away.



Application Fee Per Adult (18 & Older)

First full month due at move-in

Holding Deposit is equal to one month's rent (transfers to Security Deposit once approved)

A/C Filter Service is $15/month (Mandatory)

Renter's Insurance or Liability Insurance is required

Admin Fee of $275 is due at move-in

Pet affidavit must be completed by ALL applicants

Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted.

Pet application and screening is required

One-time Pet Fee $300 - $500 per pet

We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received but will accept back up applications.



For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com, or call 1-866-611-3590. The property is tenant occupied. Appointment is required. Available for occupancy after 01/24/2020.



PLEASE NOTE:

A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.

Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com.



