Amenities

pet friendly garage stainless steel pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

10303 Park Commons Dr Available 02/11/19 Spacious 5 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome in Lake Nona! - Welcome home to this spacious townhome in the great community of Moss Park Commons in Lake Nona. 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bath and one car garage. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and corian counter tops. There is tile in the wet areas and neutral colors throughout the home. Beat the Florida heat by walking to the community pool! The home is conveniently located just minutes from local shops, restaurants and more. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. Schools are zoned for Moss Park Elementary, Innovation Middle School and Lake Nona High School. This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing!! THIS HOME IS A MUST SEE!! This home is available on 2/11/2019.



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**



(RLNE4610313)