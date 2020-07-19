All apartments in Orange County
Home
/
Orange County, FL
/
10303 Park Commons Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10303 Park Commons Dr

10303 Park Commons Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10303 Park Commons Drive, Orange County, FL 32832

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
10303 Park Commons Dr Available 02/11/19 Spacious 5 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome in Lake Nona! - Welcome home to this spacious townhome in the great community of Moss Park Commons in Lake Nona. 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bath and one car garage. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and corian counter tops. There is tile in the wet areas and neutral colors throughout the home. Beat the Florida heat by walking to the community pool! The home is conveniently located just minutes from local shops, restaurants and more. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. Schools are zoned for Moss Park Elementary, Innovation Middle School and Lake Nona High School. This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing!! THIS HOME IS A MUST SEE!! This home is available on 2/11/2019.

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**

(RLNE4610313)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10303 Park Commons Dr have any available units?
10303 Park Commons Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
What amenities does 10303 Park Commons Dr have?
Some of 10303 Park Commons Dr's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10303 Park Commons Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10303 Park Commons Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10303 Park Commons Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10303 Park Commons Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10303 Park Commons Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10303 Park Commons Dr offers parking.
Does 10303 Park Commons Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10303 Park Commons Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10303 Park Commons Dr have a pool?
Yes, 10303 Park Commons Dr has a pool.
Does 10303 Park Commons Dr have accessible units?
No, 10303 Park Commons Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10303 Park Commons Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 10303 Park Commons Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10303 Park Commons Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10303 Park Commons Dr has units with air conditioning.
