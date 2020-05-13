All apartments in Ojus
19920 Highland Lakes Blvd
Last updated May 13 2020 at 1:19 AM

19920 Highland Lakes Blvd

19920 Highland Lakes Boulevard · (786) 547-4323
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

19920 Highland Lakes Boulevard, Ojus, FL 33179
Highland Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$7,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
Beautiful spacious 4/3 homes. high ceilings, fully furnished. Light, water, internet, cable, lawn, and pool maintenance included in the rent. Home has high ceilings and a private pool that's 6 feet deep and has a shallow area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19920 Highland Lakes Blvd have any available units?
19920 Highland Lakes Blvd has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 19920 Highland Lakes Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
19920 Highland Lakes Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19920 Highland Lakes Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 19920 Highland Lakes Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ojus.
Does 19920 Highland Lakes Blvd offer parking?
No, 19920 Highland Lakes Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 19920 Highland Lakes Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19920 Highland Lakes Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19920 Highland Lakes Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 19920 Highland Lakes Blvd has a pool.
Does 19920 Highland Lakes Blvd have accessible units?
No, 19920 Highland Lakes Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 19920 Highland Lakes Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 19920 Highland Lakes Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19920 Highland Lakes Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 19920 Highland Lakes Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
