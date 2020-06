Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pool microwave range refrigerator

LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! Beautiful and freshly painted 1 bedroom apartment with two full bathrooms. Close to Aventura, beaches and more! Spacious and Bright apartment with water view from the balcony.

Condominium features pool. Laundry room near unit. Very Easy to Show !!!!



As per Association a minimum of 650 Credit Score is required + $400 move-in/move-out payment