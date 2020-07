Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe 24hr gym game room parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance e-payments

Park Place at Maguire was designed with you in mind. Every community detail was perfectly planned to ensure you feel right at home. Each apartment home was carefully designed to make you feel comfortable and right at home from the moment you step through the door.



Enjoy a community that is close to it all! We're just a mile from Plantation Grove Shopping Center where you can



Grab a bite to eat at Ellie Lou's Brew and BBQ or Marco Anthony Italian



Do your weekly grocery shop at Publix Super Market



Sweat your daily stresses away at Smart Fitness



Come check us out for yourself! Call our leasing office today for your personalized tour. We can't wait to show you our beautiful community!