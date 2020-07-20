742 LICARIA DRIVE

Great location. 5 bedroom 2 bath home in Ocoee. Close to all major shopping and major roads. Tenant will be vacating at the end of April. Please make an appointment for viewing..will not be able to view until tenanta move
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
