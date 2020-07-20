All apartments in Ocoee
742 LICARIA DRIVE
Last updated May 16 2019 at 1:47 PM

742 LICARIA DRIVE

742 Licaria Drive · No Longer Available
Location

742 Licaria Drive, Ocoee, FL 34761

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great location. 5 bedroom 2 bath home in Ocoee. Close to all major shopping and major roads. Tenant will be vacating at the end of April. Please make an appointment for viewing..will not be able to view until tenanta move

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 742 LICARIA DRIVE have any available units?
742 LICARIA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ocoee, FL.
What amenities does 742 LICARIA DRIVE have?
Some of 742 LICARIA DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 742 LICARIA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
742 LICARIA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 742 LICARIA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 742 LICARIA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ocoee.
Does 742 LICARIA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 742 LICARIA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 742 LICARIA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 742 LICARIA DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 742 LICARIA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 742 LICARIA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 742 LICARIA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 742 LICARIA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 742 LICARIA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 742 LICARIA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 742 LICARIA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 742 LICARIA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
