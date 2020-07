Amenities

3/2.5 Townhouse in Westyn Bay in Gated Community in Ocoee - This beautiful corner unit with tile throughout and carpets upstairs and in bedrooms offers 1 car garage with full sized washer and dryer. Huge walk in closets, master bathroom has a Jacuzzi tub with separate shower. Gated community pools, tennis courts, walking trail, basketball, soccer field and baseball field. Call Lisa Battaglini to view at 407-376-7141



(RLNE5161621)