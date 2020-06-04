All apartments in Ocoee
705 Starke Lake Circle
Last updated July 26 2019 at 10:12 AM

705 Starke Lake Circle

705 Starke Lake Circle · No Longer Available
Location

705 Starke Lake Circle, Ocoee, FL 34761

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
705 Starke Lake Circle Available 08/01/19 Remodeled Retro Modern Single Family Home - This remodeled retro mid-century modern 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home is complemented by refinished terrazzo floors, newer windows and sliding glass doors. Open floor plan offers plenty of light. Modern updated bathroom fixtures. The master en-suite with a shower stall, up-dated fixtures and lighting plus a separate walk-in closet. The second bathroom has a tub/shower combination, modern fixtures and lighting. The kitchen features a wall oven, glass cook top and dishwasher and a sink with the window overlooking your fenced back yard with room for a garden. Breakfast area with sliding glass doors open to a brick paver patio and storage for your garden supplies. You have to see this home to appreciate it. Call now!

(RLNE5051335)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 705 Starke Lake Circle have any available units?
705 Starke Lake Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ocoee, FL.
What amenities does 705 Starke Lake Circle have?
Some of 705 Starke Lake Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 705 Starke Lake Circle currently offering any rent specials?
705 Starke Lake Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 705 Starke Lake Circle pet-friendly?
No, 705 Starke Lake Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ocoee.
Does 705 Starke Lake Circle offer parking?
No, 705 Starke Lake Circle does not offer parking.
Does 705 Starke Lake Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 705 Starke Lake Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 705 Starke Lake Circle have a pool?
No, 705 Starke Lake Circle does not have a pool.
Does 705 Starke Lake Circle have accessible units?
No, 705 Starke Lake Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 705 Starke Lake Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 705 Starke Lake Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 705 Starke Lake Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 705 Starke Lake Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
