705 Starke Lake Circle Available 08/01/19 Remodeled Retro Modern Single Family Home - This remodeled retro mid-century modern 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home is complemented by refinished terrazzo floors, newer windows and sliding glass doors. Open floor plan offers plenty of light. Modern updated bathroom fixtures. The master en-suite with a shower stall, up-dated fixtures and lighting plus a separate walk-in closet. The second bathroom has a tub/shower combination, modern fixtures and lighting. The kitchen features a wall oven, glass cook top and dishwasher and a sink with the window overlooking your fenced back yard with room for a garden. Breakfast area with sliding glass doors open to a brick paver patio and storage for your garden supplies. You have to see this home to appreciate it. Call now!



(RLNE5051335)