All apartments in Ocoee
Find more places like 660 Marlene Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ocoee, FL
/
660 Marlene Drive
Last updated May 13 2020 at 2:28 PM

660 Marlene Drive

660 Marlene Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ocoee
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

660 Marlene Drive, Ocoee, FL 34761

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3/2 Home In Spring Lake Area Of Ocoee - A VIRTUAL TOUR IS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE. 3-bedroom, 2-bath single family home in Spring Lake area of Ocoee. Fresh paint inside and out with ceramic tile throughout. Split layout with combined living and dining areas, pass-through breakfast bar, 2-car garage, fenced backyard with screened back porch and a storage shed. Quick access to the Toll 429 for ease of commute. Per public records, there are 1,730 total square feet, with 1,334 heated square feet.

Animals By Owner Approval.
Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal
Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal

Property Manager:
Chris Gold
407-896-1200 ext 240

(RLNE5670169)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 660 Marlene Drive have any available units?
660 Marlene Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ocoee, FL.
Is 660 Marlene Drive currently offering any rent specials?
660 Marlene Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 660 Marlene Drive pet-friendly?
No, 660 Marlene Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ocoee.
Does 660 Marlene Drive offer parking?
Yes, 660 Marlene Drive offers parking.
Does 660 Marlene Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 660 Marlene Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 660 Marlene Drive have a pool?
No, 660 Marlene Drive does not have a pool.
Does 660 Marlene Drive have accessible units?
No, 660 Marlene Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 660 Marlene Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 660 Marlene Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 660 Marlene Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 660 Marlene Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windermere at Lake's Edge
2415 Treasure Landing Pkwy
Ocoee, FL 34761
Arbours at Crown Point
1236 Arbour Point Way
Ocoee, FL 34761
Casa Mirella
101 Casa Mirella Way
Ocoee, FL 34786
Park Place at Maguire
100 Maguire Park St
Ocoee, FL 34761
Advenir at the Oaks
3100 Old Winter Garden Rd
Ocoee, FL 34734
The Avenue
1024 Vizcaya Lakes Rd
Ocoee, FL 34761

Similar Pages

Ocoee 1 BedroomsOcoee 2 Bedrooms
Ocoee Apartments with ParkingOcoee Dog Friendly Apartments
Ocoee Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FL
Lake Mary, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Villages Of Wesmere

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Southern College