660 Marlene Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

3/2 Home In Spring Lake Area Of Ocoee - A VIRTUAL TOUR IS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE. 3-bedroom, 2-bath single family home in Spring Lake area of Ocoee. Fresh paint inside and out with ceramic tile throughout. Split layout with combined living and dining areas, pass-through breakfast bar, 2-car garage, fenced backyard with screened back porch and a storage shed. Quick access to the Toll 429 for ease of commute. Per public records, there are 1,730 total square feet, with 1,334 heated square feet.



Animals By Owner Approval.

Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal

Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal



Property Manager:

Chris Gold

407-896-1200 ext 240



(RLNE5670169)