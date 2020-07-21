All apartments in Ocoee
639 Cimarosa Ct
Last updated November 27 2019 at 12:21 PM

639 Cimarosa Ct

639 Cimarosa Court · No Longer Available
Location

639 Cimarosa Court, Ocoee, FL 34761
Westyn Bay

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
4/3 Home For Rent in Westyn Bay (Ocoee) - Beautiful single family home, located in desirable 24 hour Guarded Community Westyn Bay, with resort-like amenities which include the following, private by reservation only club house, community pool, basketball court, tennis court, volleyball court, soccer field, walking trail and dock over looking Lake Apopka, Sun sets are a Must See! This spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath 3 car garage home features a Grand Entry way with high ceilings and bamboo floors through out and tile in the kitchen and bathrooms, with the exception of the 4th bedroom, this room has carpet. Formal Living Room and Formal Dinning Room areas. Kitchen opens up to breakfast nook connected to family room with sliding glass doors leading out to a perfectly manicured fenced in back yard and covered paved patio. Back inside kitchen features Stainless Steel appliances with a built in stove top range, oven and microwave and an island in the middle providing extra counter space & storage space underneath. Laundry area has storage and built in sink. A Must See! Call or send a text message to Rosa Cortes 321-460-8450

(RLNE3276539)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 639 Cimarosa Ct have any available units?
639 Cimarosa Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ocoee, FL.
What amenities does 639 Cimarosa Ct have?
Some of 639 Cimarosa Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 639 Cimarosa Ct currently offering any rent specials?
639 Cimarosa Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 639 Cimarosa Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 639 Cimarosa Ct is pet friendly.
Does 639 Cimarosa Ct offer parking?
Yes, 639 Cimarosa Ct offers parking.
Does 639 Cimarosa Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 639 Cimarosa Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 639 Cimarosa Ct have a pool?
Yes, 639 Cimarosa Ct has a pool.
Does 639 Cimarosa Ct have accessible units?
No, 639 Cimarosa Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 639 Cimarosa Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 639 Cimarosa Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 639 Cimarosa Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 639 Cimarosa Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
