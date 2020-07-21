639 Cimarosa Ct

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court volleyball court

4/3 Home For Rent in Westyn Bay (Ocoee) - Beautiful single family home, located in desirable 24 hour Guarded Community Westyn Bay, with resort-like amenities which include the following, private by reservation only club house, community pool, basketball court, tennis court, volleyball court, soccer field, walking trail and dock over looking Lake Apopka, Sun sets are a Must See! This spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath 3 car garage home features a Grand Entry way with high ceilings and bamboo floors through out and tile in the kitchen and bathrooms, with the exception of the 4th bedroom, this room has carpet. Formal Living Room and Formal Dinning Room areas. Kitchen opens up to breakfast nook connected to family room with sliding glass doors leading out to a perfectly manicured fenced in back yard and covered paved patio. Back inside kitchen features Stainless Steel appliances with a built in stove top range, oven and microwave and an island in the middle providing extra counter space & storage space underneath. Laundry area has storage and built in sink. A Must See! Call or send a text message to Rosa Cortes 321-460-8450



(RLNE3276539)