506 Withers Ct.

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 accessible on-site laundry

506 WITHERS COURT

OCOEE, FL 34761

Rent: $1,450/month

3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathroom

Updates Include: Outside Painting, New Windows, Blinds, Kitchens Updated with New Counter Tops, Sinks and Faucets. Spacious Floor Plans with new Tile Flooring Throughout! Large Living Rooms with New Ceiling Fans, Light Fixtures and Fresh Painting with Accent Color Throughout! Both Bathrooms have New Vanities, Toilets and Lighting. New Water Heater. Inside Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer Hookups. There is a tiled outside screened in porch and even a sprinkler system. PETS ARE WELCOME



This home is offered for rent and managed by ASDF 1234 LLC. You can complete an application and set up a viewing online at www.floridabeachcoast.com/vacancies. Section 8 is accepted. Contact us through this Web site with your telephone number and email address included in the reply. You can also call or text us at (904) 276-2555. Real estate firm Alabama LLC is leasing this home.



There is a brief application that is $68. Every person over age 18 living at the home must complete an application. Price to move-in is first month's rent, maintenance fee of $1,550 and administration fee of $400. The pet fees are $20/month per pet rent and $150 one-time per pet fee.



This company is committed to supporting the guidelines of the U.S. Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968), as amended, which prohibits discrimination in the sale, rental, and financing of housing transactions because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin.



