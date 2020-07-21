All apartments in Ocoee
Last updated February 5 2020 at 12:27 PM

506 Withers Ct.

506 Withers Court · No Longer Available
Location

506 Withers Court, Ocoee, FL 34761

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
accessible
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
accessible
on-site laundry
BEAUTIFUL HOME FOR RENT!! NEWLY REMODELED - BEAUTIFUL HOME FOR RENT!! NEWLY REMODELED
506 WITHERS COURT
OCOEE, FL 34761
Rent: $1,450/month
3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathroom
Updates Include: Outside Painting, New Windows, Blinds, Kitchens Updated with New Counter Tops, Sinks and Faucets. Spacious Floor Plans with new Tile Flooring Throughout! Large Living Rooms with New Ceiling Fans, Light Fixtures and Fresh Painting with Accent Color Throughout! Both Bathrooms have New Vanities, Toilets and Lighting. New Water Heater. Inside Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer Hookups. There is a tiled outside screened in porch and even a sprinkler system. PETS ARE WELCOME

This home is offered for rent and managed by ASDF 1234 LLC. You can complete an application and set up a viewing online at www.floridabeachcoast.com/vacancies. Section 8 is accepted. Contact us through this Web site with your telephone number and email address included in the reply. You can also call or text us at (904) 276-2555. Real estate firm Alabama LLC is leasing this home.

There is a brief application that is $68. Every person over age 18 living at the home must complete an application. Price to move-in is first month's rent, maintenance fee of $1,550 and administration fee of $400. The pet fees are $20/month per pet rent and $150 one-time per pet fee.

This company is committed to supporting the guidelines of the U.S. Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968), as amended, which prohibits discrimination in the sale, rental, and financing of housing transactions because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin.

(RLNE3920763)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 506 Withers Ct. have any available units?
506 Withers Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ocoee, FL.
What amenities does 506 Withers Ct. have?
Some of 506 Withers Ct.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 506 Withers Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
506 Withers Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 506 Withers Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 506 Withers Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 506 Withers Ct. offer parking?
No, 506 Withers Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 506 Withers Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 506 Withers Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 506 Withers Ct. have a pool?
No, 506 Withers Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 506 Withers Ct. have accessible units?
Yes, 506 Withers Ct. has accessible units.
Does 506 Withers Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 506 Withers Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 506 Withers Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 506 Withers Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
