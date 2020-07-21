All apartments in Ocoee
Last updated December 5 2019 at 2:23 AM

417 STERLING LAKE DRIVE

417 Sterling Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

417 Sterling Lake Drive, Ocoee, FL 34761

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You will love getting to make this charming house your new home! The interior features stylish tile flooring throughout the communal living rooms and plush carpet in the cozy bedrooms, along with large communal living rooms that are great for entertaining, vaulted ceilings, and a kitchen that is equipped with updated appliances and plenty of cabinetry and countertop space for your culinary enjoyment! Additionally, the backyard is complete with an open lawn and a patio area for your outdoor enjoyment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 417 STERLING LAKE DRIVE have any available units?
417 STERLING LAKE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ocoee, FL.
What amenities does 417 STERLING LAKE DRIVE have?
Some of 417 STERLING LAKE DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 417 STERLING LAKE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
417 STERLING LAKE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 417 STERLING LAKE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 417 STERLING LAKE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ocoee.
Does 417 STERLING LAKE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 417 STERLING LAKE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 417 STERLING LAKE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 417 STERLING LAKE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 417 STERLING LAKE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 417 STERLING LAKE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 417 STERLING LAKE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 417 STERLING LAKE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 417 STERLING LAKE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 417 STERLING LAKE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 417 STERLING LAKE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 417 STERLING LAKE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
