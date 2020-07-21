417 STERLING LAKE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

You will love getting to make this charming house your new home! The interior features stylish tile flooring throughout the communal living rooms and plush carpet in the cozy bedrooms, along with large communal living rooms that are great for entertaining, vaulted ceilings, and a kitchen that is equipped with updated appliances and plenty of cabinetry and countertop space for your culinary enjoyment! Additionally, the backyard is complete with an open lawn and a patio area for your outdoor enjoyment!