Last updated October 17 2019 at 1:50 AM

378 LONGSHADOWS COURT

378 Longshadows Court · No Longer Available
Location

378 Longshadows Court, Ocoee, FL 34761

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Well maintained SINGLE STORY home in GATED community of Cross Creek situated on LARGE backyard and Cul-de-sac Street. This 3 Bedroom/2 Bath, open floor plan with vaulted ceilings offers 18 x 18 ceramic tile, Formal living and dining room combination, newer carpet, Kitchen with GRANITE counter tops, newer appliances, separate breakfast area open to spacious family room with sliders leading to COVERED/SCREENED PATIO. Split plan with Master in back and MASTER BATH, huge walk-in shower, tile and with double sinks !! Community features large pool with cabana, tennis and basketball courts and playground. Moments from the 408/429/FL Turnpike with easy access to all Major Parks, Shopping and Restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 378 LONGSHADOWS COURT have any available units?
378 LONGSHADOWS COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ocoee, FL.
What amenities does 378 LONGSHADOWS COURT have?
Some of 378 LONGSHADOWS COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 378 LONGSHADOWS COURT currently offering any rent specials?
378 LONGSHADOWS COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 378 LONGSHADOWS COURT pet-friendly?
No, 378 LONGSHADOWS COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ocoee.
Does 378 LONGSHADOWS COURT offer parking?
Yes, 378 LONGSHADOWS COURT offers parking.
Does 378 LONGSHADOWS COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 378 LONGSHADOWS COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 378 LONGSHADOWS COURT have a pool?
Yes, 378 LONGSHADOWS COURT has a pool.
Does 378 LONGSHADOWS COURT have accessible units?
No, 378 LONGSHADOWS COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 378 LONGSHADOWS COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 378 LONGSHADOWS COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 378 LONGSHADOWS COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 378 LONGSHADOWS COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
