378 LONGSHADOWS COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool garage tennis court

Well maintained SINGLE STORY home in GATED community of Cross Creek situated on LARGE backyard and Cul-de-sac Street. This 3 Bedroom/2 Bath, open floor plan with vaulted ceilings offers 18 x 18 ceramic tile, Formal living and dining room combination, newer carpet, Kitchen with GRANITE counter tops, newer appliances, separate breakfast area open to spacious family room with sliders leading to COVERED/SCREENED PATIO. Split plan with Master in back and MASTER BATH, huge walk-in shower, tile and with double sinks !! Community features large pool with cabana, tennis and basketball courts and playground. Moments from the 408/429/FL Turnpike with easy access to all Major Parks, Shopping and Restaurants.