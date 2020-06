Amenities

all utils included parking pool ceiling fan fire pit fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace furnished microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill

PLEASE READ FIRST BEFORE INQUIRING. Private in law quarters only! This is not for the whole house. Comes with private entrance and private bath. All utilities included! Fully furnished and has a kitchenette for cooking. Use of private pool, outdoor grill, hammock, and fire pit. Call today to schedule a showing! This is NOT a full house rental. Private in law quarters only with private entrance. Available April 19, 2019.