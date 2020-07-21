All apartments in Ocoee
Find more places like 3027 Spicenut Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ocoee, FL
/
3027 Spicenut Court
Last updated July 15 2019 at 10:02 PM

3027 Spicenut Court

3027 Spicenut Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ocoee
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

3027 Spicenut Court, Ocoee, FL 34761

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
microwave
oven
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This amazing 4-Bedroom, 3-Bathroom pool-home is situated in a quiet cul-de-sac in a beautiful community in Ocoee, just minutes from the 429! The interior features a kitchen w/stainless steel Whirlpool double-oven and microwave and stylish tile backsplash w/double stainless-steel sink & solid wood cabinets. Hall & Pool bathrooms both feature solid-surface counters & tile flooring with decorative tile in tub surrounds. The Master Bedroom has a large walk-in closet and opens to the pool w/sliders, while the Master Bathroom features a garden tub, separate shower, a large solid surface vanity area and double sinks. The screened pool area with waterfall overlooks the gorgeous backyard w/lots of privacy!

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3027 Spicenut Court have any available units?
3027 Spicenut Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ocoee, FL.
What amenities does 3027 Spicenut Court have?
Some of 3027 Spicenut Court's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3027 Spicenut Court currently offering any rent specials?
3027 Spicenut Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3027 Spicenut Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3027 Spicenut Court is pet friendly.
Does 3027 Spicenut Court offer parking?
No, 3027 Spicenut Court does not offer parking.
Does 3027 Spicenut Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3027 Spicenut Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3027 Spicenut Court have a pool?
Yes, 3027 Spicenut Court has a pool.
Does 3027 Spicenut Court have accessible units?
No, 3027 Spicenut Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3027 Spicenut Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3027 Spicenut Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3027 Spicenut Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3027 Spicenut Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Best Cities for Pets 2019
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Avenue
1024 Vizcaya Lakes Rd
Ocoee, FL 34761
Casa Mirella
101 Casa Mirella Way
Ocoee, FL 34786
Windermere at Lake's Edge
2415 Treasure Landing Pkwy
Ocoee, FL 34761
Park Place at Maguire
100 Maguire Park St
Ocoee, FL 34761
Arbours at Crown Point
1236 Arbour Point Way
Ocoee, FL 34761
Advenir at the Oaks
3100 Old Winter Garden Rd
Ocoee, FL 34734

Similar Pages

Ocoee 1 Bedroom ApartmentsOcoee 2 Bedroom Apartments
Ocoee Apartments with ParkingOcoee Apartments with Pools
Ocoee Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLOcala, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLApopka, FLOrmond Beach, FL
Lake Mary, FLLongwood, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Southern College