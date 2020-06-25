All apartments in Ocoee
Last updated May 14 2019 at 10:35 PM

2534 Dovetail Drive

2534 Dovetail Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2534 Dovetail Drive, Ocoee, FL 34761

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
game room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This newly remodeled home is centrally located to major highways. Featuring an open floor plan, tile through out the house (cleaned and sealed), except Master Bedroom(carpet). Neutral colors through out the house, granite counter tops, new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, fresh paint in entire house, new air conditioning, pipping, and shower tubs re-sealed. The 4th room can be use as a bedroom/office or game room. Brand new screened enclosure, sitting on a conservation lot with no rear neighbors, perfect for entertainment. Property is also fenced in-perfect for your pets to play and the best part, No Home Owners Association required.

Listing Courtesy Of GREATER ORLANDO REALTY USA INC

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2534 Dovetail Drive have any available units?
2534 Dovetail Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ocoee, FL.
What amenities does 2534 Dovetail Drive have?
Some of 2534 Dovetail Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2534 Dovetail Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2534 Dovetail Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2534 Dovetail Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2534 Dovetail Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2534 Dovetail Drive offer parking?
No, 2534 Dovetail Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2534 Dovetail Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2534 Dovetail Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2534 Dovetail Drive have a pool?
No, 2534 Dovetail Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2534 Dovetail Drive have accessible units?
No, 2534 Dovetail Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2534 Dovetail Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2534 Dovetail Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2534 Dovetail Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2534 Dovetail Drive has units with air conditioning.
