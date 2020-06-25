2534 Dovetail Drive

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning game room

This newly remodeled home is centrally located to major highways. Featuring an open floor plan, tile through out the house (cleaned and sealed), except Master Bedroom(carpet). Neutral colors through out the house, granite counter tops, new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, fresh paint in entire house, new air conditioning, pipping, and shower tubs re-sealed. The 4th room can be use as a bedroom/office or game room. Brand new screened enclosure, sitting on a conservation lot with no rear neighbors, perfect for entertainment. Property is also fenced in-perfect for your pets to play and the best part, No Home Owners Association required.



