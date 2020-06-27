All apartments in Ocoee
2458 VITERBO WAY
2458 VITERBO WAY

2458 Viterbo Way · No Longer Available
Location

2458 Viterbo Way, Ocoee, FL 34761
Westyn Bay

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Like new! Live in luxury in this fully upgraded 3/2.5 townhome featuring a picturesque outdoor porch overlooking the water. Downstairs is all tile flooring. Entrance hallway has a large closet under stair for storage or to hold your shoes on shelving that has been installed. Eating area has window overlooking the pond and green area. A hanging light fixture that is elegant will define your eating area. Beautiful drapes in a neutral color. Walls and trim throughout home are in pristine condition. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms and laundry room. You will love to do laundry in this area with its built in folding area over the washer/dryer. Large closets in the bedrooms. Carpet is like new as former owner never walked on it with shoes. Large master closet and bathroom with his and her sink areas. Community has its own pool & residents can also utilize master community's impressive selection of resort-style amenities. Near shopping plaza. Easy access to major highways. Highly-anticipated Ocoee Village development will be just down road once completed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2458 VITERBO WAY have any available units?
2458 VITERBO WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ocoee, FL.
What amenities does 2458 VITERBO WAY have?
Some of 2458 VITERBO WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2458 VITERBO WAY currently offering any rent specials?
2458 VITERBO WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2458 VITERBO WAY pet-friendly?
No, 2458 VITERBO WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ocoee.
Does 2458 VITERBO WAY offer parking?
Yes, 2458 VITERBO WAY offers parking.
Does 2458 VITERBO WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2458 VITERBO WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2458 VITERBO WAY have a pool?
Yes, 2458 VITERBO WAY has a pool.
Does 2458 VITERBO WAY have accessible units?
No, 2458 VITERBO WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 2458 VITERBO WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2458 VITERBO WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 2458 VITERBO WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 2458 VITERBO WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
