2458 VITERBO WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

Like new! Live in luxury in this fully upgraded 3/2.5 townhome featuring a picturesque outdoor porch overlooking the water. Downstairs is all tile flooring. Entrance hallway has a large closet under stair for storage or to hold your shoes on shelving that has been installed. Eating area has window overlooking the pond and green area. A hanging light fixture that is elegant will define your eating area. Beautiful drapes in a neutral color. Walls and trim throughout home are in pristine condition. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms and laundry room. You will love to do laundry in this area with its built in folding area over the washer/dryer. Large closets in the bedrooms. Carpet is like new as former owner never walked on it with shoes. Large master closet and bathroom with his and her sink areas. Community has its own pool & residents can also utilize master community's impressive selection of resort-style amenities. Near shopping plaza. Easy access to major highways. Highly-anticipated Ocoee Village development will be just down road once completed!