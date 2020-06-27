Like new! Live in luxury in this fully upgraded 3/2.5 townhome featuring a picturesque outdoor porch overlooking the water. Downstairs is all tile flooring. Entrance hallway has a large closet under stair for storage or to hold your shoes on shelving that has been installed. Eating area has window overlooking the pond and green area. A hanging light fixture that is elegant will define your eating area. Beautiful drapes in a neutral color. Walls and trim throughout home are in pristine condition. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms and laundry room. You will love to do laundry in this area with its built in folding area over the washer/dryer. Large closets in the bedrooms. Carpet is like new as former owner never walked on it with shoes. Large master closet and bathroom with his and her sink areas. Community has its own pool & residents can also utilize master community's impressive selection of resort-style amenities. Near shopping plaza. Easy access to major highways. Highly-anticipated Ocoee Village development will be just down road once completed!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2458 VITERBO WAY have any available units?
2458 VITERBO WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ocoee, FL.
What amenities does 2458 VITERBO WAY have?
Some of 2458 VITERBO WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2458 VITERBO WAY currently offering any rent specials?
2458 VITERBO WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.