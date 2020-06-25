2313 CLIFFDALE STREET ORANGE COUNTY

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bedroom/2 Bath /CROSS CREEK OF OCOEE - Beautiful well maintained Home in Gated Community. Tile through-out, Hardwood floors.

Large enclosed Florida room all tiled.



Pet Policy: Small dog only and cats



Application fees are non-refundable.



Application process is online at: www.OrlandoLease.com. Go to Rentals and find property. "Apply Now"



Full Credit/Skip/Eviction/Criminal check is done on all applicants.



Application Fee is $50 per adult due at end of application.

Security Deposit is equal to One Months Rent.



Please have the following documents ready to attach as JPEG or PDF.

Drivers License & Pay Stubs.



(RLNE2529756)