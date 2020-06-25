All apartments in Ocoee
Find more places like 2313 CLIFFDALE STREET ORANGE COUNTY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ocoee, FL
/
2313 CLIFFDALE STREET ORANGE COUNTY
Last updated May 22 2019 at 10:24 AM

2313 CLIFFDALE STREET ORANGE COUNTY

2313 Cliffdale Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ocoee
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2313 Cliffdale Street, Ocoee, FL 34761

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom/2 Bath /CROSS CREEK OF OCOEE - Beautiful well maintained Home in Gated Community. Tile through-out, Hardwood floors.
Large enclosed Florida room all tiled.

Pet Policy: Small dog only and cats

Application fees are non-refundable.

Application process is online at: www.OrlandoLease.com. Go to Rentals and find property. "Apply Now"

Full Credit/Skip/Eviction/Criminal check is done on all applicants.

Application Fee is $50 per adult due at end of application.
Security Deposit is equal to One Months Rent.

Please have the following documents ready to attach as JPEG or PDF.
Drivers License & Pay Stubs.

(RLNE2529756)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2313 CLIFFDALE STREET ORANGE COUNTY have any available units?
2313 CLIFFDALE STREET ORANGE COUNTY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ocoee, FL.
Is 2313 CLIFFDALE STREET ORANGE COUNTY currently offering any rent specials?
2313 CLIFFDALE STREET ORANGE COUNTY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2313 CLIFFDALE STREET ORANGE COUNTY pet-friendly?
Yes, 2313 CLIFFDALE STREET ORANGE COUNTY is pet friendly.
Does 2313 CLIFFDALE STREET ORANGE COUNTY offer parking?
No, 2313 CLIFFDALE STREET ORANGE COUNTY does not offer parking.
Does 2313 CLIFFDALE STREET ORANGE COUNTY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2313 CLIFFDALE STREET ORANGE COUNTY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2313 CLIFFDALE STREET ORANGE COUNTY have a pool?
No, 2313 CLIFFDALE STREET ORANGE COUNTY does not have a pool.
Does 2313 CLIFFDALE STREET ORANGE COUNTY have accessible units?
No, 2313 CLIFFDALE STREET ORANGE COUNTY does not have accessible units.
Does 2313 CLIFFDALE STREET ORANGE COUNTY have units with dishwashers?
No, 2313 CLIFFDALE STREET ORANGE COUNTY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2313 CLIFFDALE STREET ORANGE COUNTY have units with air conditioning?
No, 2313 CLIFFDALE STREET ORANGE COUNTY does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Place at Maguire
100 Maguire Park St
Ocoee, FL 34761
The Avenue
1024 Vizcaya Lakes Rd
Ocoee, FL 34761
Windermere at Lake's Edge
2415 Treasure Landing Pkwy
Ocoee, FL 34761
Advenir at the Oaks
3100 Old Winter Garden Rd
Ocoee, FL 34734
Arbours at Crown Point
1236 Arbour Point Way
Ocoee, FL 34761
Casa Mirella
101 Casa Mirella Way
Ocoee, FL 34786

Similar Pages

Ocoee 1 BedroomsOcoee 2 Bedrooms
Ocoee Apartments with ParkingOcoee Dog Friendly Apartments
Ocoee Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FL
Lake Mary, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Villages Of Wesmere

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Southern College