Last updated November 1 2019 at 6:08 AM

220 LONGHIRST LOOP

220 Longhirst Loop · No Longer Available
Location

220 Longhirst Loop, Ocoee, FL 34761

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Completely remodled and updated beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Single story with private screened pool and fenced back yard.
Open floor plan - living, dining and family room joined with kitchen island centrally located. Indoor laundry room and pantry with door to 2 car garage.
Master bedroom suite with large bathroom including shower and seperate tub, WC and walkin closet.
2nd and 3rd bedrooms with shared bathroom with shower.
Covered patio with Cable hookup and prewired for surrond sound.
Gated community with play ground, tennis/basketball courts and olympic sized pool.
Well kept community walkways and ponds.
All A rated schools in zoning.
Close to shops and downtown Orlando, Disney and restaurant row.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 LONGHIRST LOOP have any available units?
220 LONGHIRST LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ocoee, FL.
What amenities does 220 LONGHIRST LOOP have?
Some of 220 LONGHIRST LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 LONGHIRST LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
220 LONGHIRST LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 LONGHIRST LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 220 LONGHIRST LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ocoee.
Does 220 LONGHIRST LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 220 LONGHIRST LOOP offers parking.
Does 220 LONGHIRST LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 220 LONGHIRST LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 LONGHIRST LOOP have a pool?
Yes, 220 LONGHIRST LOOP has a pool.
Does 220 LONGHIRST LOOP have accessible units?
No, 220 LONGHIRST LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 220 LONGHIRST LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 220 LONGHIRST LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 220 LONGHIRST LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 220 LONGHIRST LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.

