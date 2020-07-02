220 LONGHIRST LOOP

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking playground pool garage tennis court

Completely remodled and updated beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Single story with private screened pool and fenced back yard.

Open floor plan - living, dining and family room joined with kitchen island centrally located. Indoor laundry room and pantry with door to 2 car garage.

Master bedroom suite with large bathroom including shower and seperate tub, WC and walkin closet.

2nd and 3rd bedrooms with shared bathroom with shower.

Covered patio with Cable hookup and prewired for surrond sound.

Gated community with play ground, tennis/basketball courts and olympic sized pool.

Well kept community walkways and ponds.

All A rated schools in zoning.

Close to shops and downtown Orlando, Disney and restaurant row.