Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Almost new home Located minutes from major Hwy's, shopping and high school in a community of all new homes along the banks of Lake Apopka. This gated community amenities include a playground/park and pool. Home features easy care tiles in living areas, Den/study, upstairs loft area, front and rear porches and a Chef's Kitchen with an over sized center Island that's sure to become the gathering place for family & friends. Make an appointment to see it today before it's gone!