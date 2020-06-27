All apartments in Ocoee
2020 LEATHER FERN DRIVE
Last updated May 4 2020 at 7:37 AM

2020 LEATHER FERN DRIVE

2020 Leather Fern Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2020 Leather Fern Drive, Ocoee, FL 34761
Villages of Wesmere

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful home in the highly desirable, gated community of Village of Wesmere! 3 bedrooms and a loft. Stainless steel appliances. Washer and dryer. 18" tile floors throughout 1st floor. 42" kitchen cabinets with under-cabinet lighting. Granite counter tops. Low E energy efficient windows. Spacious master suite with 2 walk-in closets. 12' x 8' covered rear patio. Small pets are allowed. Tenant will be responsible for all utilities and yard care. Community features 2 gated entries, extra parking spaces, pool, clubhouse, playground. Shopping and restaurants nearby. Convenient to turnpike, 429 and 408. Orlando International Airport only 30 minutes away! Tenants are responsible for verifying school zoning. HURRY! COME AND ENJOY GRACIOUS LIVING!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2020 LEATHER FERN DRIVE have any available units?
2020 LEATHER FERN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ocoee, FL.
What amenities does 2020 LEATHER FERN DRIVE have?
Some of 2020 LEATHER FERN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2020 LEATHER FERN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2020 LEATHER FERN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2020 LEATHER FERN DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2020 LEATHER FERN DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 2020 LEATHER FERN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2020 LEATHER FERN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2020 LEATHER FERN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2020 LEATHER FERN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2020 LEATHER FERN DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2020 LEATHER FERN DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2020 LEATHER FERN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2020 LEATHER FERN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2020 LEATHER FERN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2020 LEATHER FERN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2020 LEATHER FERN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2020 LEATHER FERN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
