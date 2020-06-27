2020 LEATHER FERN DRIVE

Amenities
Beautiful home in the highly desirable, gated community of Village of Wesmere! 3 bedrooms and a loft. Stainless steel appliances. Washer and dryer. 18" tile floors throughout 1st floor. 42" kitchen cabinets with under-cabinet lighting. Granite counter tops. Low E energy efficient windows. Spacious master suite with 2 walk-in closets. 12' x 8' covered rear patio. Small pets are allowed. Tenant will be responsible for all utilities and yard care. Community features 2 gated entries, extra parking spaces, pool, clubhouse, playground. Shopping and restaurants nearby. Convenient to turnpike, 429 and 408. Orlando International Airport only 30 minutes away! Tenants are responsible for verifying school zoning. HURRY! COME AND ENJOY GRACIOUS LIVING!