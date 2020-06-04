2004 LEATHER FERN DRIVE

Amenities

There is a lot to love about this exceptional 4BR home in the desirable gated community of Villages of Wesmere. NICE LANDSCAPING, PAVER DRIVEWAY & FRONT PORCH, TILE ROOF, AND GORGEOUS STONE FACADE.* Common living areas downstairs. Here you'll enjoy open living/dining and kitchen space, office and convenient half bath. Gourmet style kitchen boasts GRANITE COUNTERS, ISLAND w/BREAKFAST BAR, UNDER COUNTER LIGHTING, TILE BACKSPLASH, 42" CABINETS W/CROWN MOLDING, and ROOM TO SEAT A CROWD. ALL STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES INCLUDED! Upstairs, you will be thrilled with the HUGE BONUS ROOM that's versatile to arrange to suit your needs. The PRIVATE BALCONY offers a wonderful WATER VIEW. Split bedroom plan with the master suite in the back of the home - ideal for privacy. SPACIOUS MASTER BEDROOM room for a sitting area and contemporary ENSUITE BATH w/OVERSIZED DUAL SINK VANITY, SOAKER TUB & SEPARATE SHOWER. Great location - NO REAR NEIGHBORS and WATER VIEW outback. The Villages of Wesmere is a secure gated community that offers a playground, resort-style pool, and clubhouse, plus its own private access to A-rated elementary school, so you can walk your little ones to school every day. Short drive to essential shopping and dining, SR 408 and the Florida turnpike. This home SHINES, both inside and out.