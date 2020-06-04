All apartments in Ocoee
Find more places like 2004 LEATHER FERN DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ocoee, FL
/
2004 LEATHER FERN DRIVE
Last updated October 31 2019 at 8:01 AM

2004 LEATHER FERN DRIVE

2004 Leather Fern Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ocoee
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2004 Leather Fern Drive, Ocoee, FL 34761
Villages of Wesmere

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
There is a lot to love about this exceptional 4BR home in the desirable gated community of Villages of Wesmere. NICE LANDSCAPING, PAVER DRIVEWAY & FRONT PORCH, TILE ROOF, AND GORGEOUS STONE FACADE.* Common living areas downstairs. Here you'll enjoy open living/dining and kitchen space, office and convenient half bath. Gourmet style kitchen boasts GRANITE COUNTERS, ISLAND w/BREAKFAST BAR, UNDER COUNTER LIGHTING, TILE BACKSPLASH, 42" CABINETS W/CROWN MOLDING, and ROOM TO SEAT A CROWD. ALL STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES INCLUDED! Upstairs, you will be thrilled with the HUGE BONUS ROOM that's versatile to arrange to suit your needs. The PRIVATE BALCONY offers a wonderful WATER VIEW. Split bedroom plan with the master suite in the back of the home - ideal for privacy. SPACIOUS MASTER BEDROOM room for a sitting area and contemporary ENSUITE BATH w/OVERSIZED DUAL SINK VANITY, SOAKER TUB & SEPARATE SHOWER. Great location - NO REAR NEIGHBORS and WATER VIEW outback. The Villages of Wesmere is a secure gated community that offers a playground, resort-style pool, and clubhouse, plus its own private access to A-rated elementary school, so you can walk your little ones to school every day. Short drive to essential shopping and dining, SR 408 and the Florida turnpike. This home SHINES, both inside and out.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2004 LEATHER FERN DRIVE have any available units?
2004 LEATHER FERN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ocoee, FL.
What amenities does 2004 LEATHER FERN DRIVE have?
Some of 2004 LEATHER FERN DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2004 LEATHER FERN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2004 LEATHER FERN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2004 LEATHER FERN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2004 LEATHER FERN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ocoee.
Does 2004 LEATHER FERN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2004 LEATHER FERN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2004 LEATHER FERN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2004 LEATHER FERN DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2004 LEATHER FERN DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2004 LEATHER FERN DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2004 LEATHER FERN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2004 LEATHER FERN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2004 LEATHER FERN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2004 LEATHER FERN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2004 LEATHER FERN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2004 LEATHER FERN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Avenue
1024 Vizcaya Lakes Rd
Ocoee, FL 34761
Park Place at Maguire
100 Maguire Park St
Ocoee, FL 34761
Casa Mirella
101 Casa Mirella Way
Ocoee, FL 34786
Advenir at the Oaks
3100 Old Winter Garden Rd
Ocoee, FL 34734
Windermere at Lake's Edge
2415 Treasure Landing Pkwy
Ocoee, FL 34761
Arbours at Crown Point
1236 Arbour Point Way
Ocoee, FL 34761

Similar Pages

Ocoee 1 BedroomsOcoee 2 Bedrooms
Ocoee Apartments with ParkingOcoee Dog Friendly Apartments
Ocoee Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FL
Lake Mary, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Villages Of Wesmere

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Southern College