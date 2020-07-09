2001 Brancaster Cir.

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e1c406703d ---- AVAILABLE JUNE 10, 2019! Please call or text 407.449.1530 to schedule a showing. This nice three bedroom townhouse is located in the quiet gated community of Wentworth just off Clark Road minutes to shopping, dining, the 408 and nearby schools. This end unit has a spacious floor plan with volume ceilings, a fully equipped kitchen with breakfast bar counter, master suite with walk-in closet and garden tub, water pond view, full size washer/dryer hookups, alarm system and one car garage. Community features include a sparkling pool, playground and sports court. At RPM Realty, we\'re here to make your time in the home as enjoyable and convenient as possible. We offer a safe and secure online portal where you can submit maintenance requests and pay online with multiple payment options, 24/7 emergency maintenance response team, and well-maintained homes. Please note the listed amenities may not be accurate. Please consult with an RPM Realty leasing agent to confirm the property will meet your individual needs.