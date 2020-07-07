1992 Switch Grass Circle Ocoee,.

Amenities
Move in ready, well maintained Beautiful 3-bedroom 2 1/2-bathroom 2 car garage town-home for rent in the serene Prairie Lake Reserve gated community. This open floor-plan has all three bedrooms situated on the second level along with a washer and dryer for easy access. The master bedroom suite also contains a large walk-in closet with dual sinks and a large window . The Prairie Lake Reserve community itself features a pool, playground, and clubhouse area. It is centrally located off of Clarke Road relatively close to most major highways (FL-408, FL 429, and Florida Turnpike), major intersections (Hwy 50, Silver Star Road, Clarcona-Ocoee), and shopping areas (West Oaks Mall, Winter Garden Village, Shoppes of Winter Garden).