Last updated May 8 2020 at 5:06 AM

1992 Switch Grass Circle Ocoee,

1992 Switch Grass Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1992 Switch Grass Circle, Ocoee, FL 34761

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
Move in ready, well maintained Beautiful 3-bedroom 2 1/2-bathroom 2 car garage town-home for rent in the serene Prairie Lake Reserve gated community. This open floor-plan has all three bedrooms situated on the second level along with a washer and dryer for easy access. The master bedroom suite also contains a large walk-in closet with dual sinks and a large window . The Prairie Lake Reserve community itself features a pool, playground, and clubhouse area. It is centrally located off of Clarke Road relatively close to most major highways (FL-408, FL 429, and Florida Turnpike), major intersections (Hwy 50, Silver Star Road, Clarcona-Ocoee), and shopping areas (West Oaks Mall, Winter Garden Village, Shoppes of Winter Garden).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1992 Switch Grass Circle Ocoee, have any available units?
1992 Switch Grass Circle Ocoee, doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ocoee, FL.
What amenities does 1992 Switch Grass Circle Ocoee, have?
Some of 1992 Switch Grass Circle Ocoee,'s amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1992 Switch Grass Circle Ocoee, currently offering any rent specials?
1992 Switch Grass Circle Ocoee, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1992 Switch Grass Circle Ocoee, pet-friendly?
No, 1992 Switch Grass Circle Ocoee, is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ocoee.
Does 1992 Switch Grass Circle Ocoee, offer parking?
Yes, 1992 Switch Grass Circle Ocoee, offers parking.
Does 1992 Switch Grass Circle Ocoee, have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1992 Switch Grass Circle Ocoee, offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1992 Switch Grass Circle Ocoee, have a pool?
Yes, 1992 Switch Grass Circle Ocoee, has a pool.
Does 1992 Switch Grass Circle Ocoee, have accessible units?
No, 1992 Switch Grass Circle Ocoee, does not have accessible units.
Does 1992 Switch Grass Circle Ocoee, have units with dishwashers?
No, 1992 Switch Grass Circle Ocoee, does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1992 Switch Grass Circle Ocoee, have units with air conditioning?
No, 1992 Switch Grass Circle Ocoee, does not have units with air conditioning.

