193 Longhirst Loop

Amenities

pet friendly pool air conditioning playground tennis court

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located in the highly sought over gated community of Wesmere with a fabulous location. This home is has been meticulously maintained and features high ceilings, an open floor plan with extensive tile through out and lots of natural light. New Roof in 2018, new AC in 2015, new sprinklers and beautiful landscaping. This home is a must see and you will love all the amenities in the community from pool, tennis courts, playground and much more. Don't miss out on this home.



Listing Courtesy Of ALL REAL ESTATE & INVESTMENTS



Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



Listing Courtesy Of ALL REAL ESTATE & INVESTMENTS



Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



Contact us to schedule a showing.