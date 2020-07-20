All apartments in Ocoee
Last updated May 14 2019 at 10:35 PM

193 Longhirst Loop

193 Longhirst Loop · No Longer Available
Location

193 Longhirst Loop, Ocoee, FL 34761

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located in the highly sought over gated community of Wesmere with a fabulous location. This home is has been meticulously maintained and features high ceilings, an open floor plan with extensive tile through out and lots of natural light. New Roof in 2018, new AC in 2015, new sprinklers and beautiful landscaping. This home is a must see and you will love all the amenities in the community from pool, tennis courts, playground and much more. Don't miss out on this home.

Listing Courtesy Of ALL REAL ESTATE & INVESTMENTS

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 193 Longhirst Loop have any available units?
193 Longhirst Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ocoee, FL.
What amenities does 193 Longhirst Loop have?
Some of 193 Longhirst Loop's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 193 Longhirst Loop currently offering any rent specials?
193 Longhirst Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 193 Longhirst Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 193 Longhirst Loop is pet friendly.
Does 193 Longhirst Loop offer parking?
No, 193 Longhirst Loop does not offer parking.
Does 193 Longhirst Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 193 Longhirst Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 193 Longhirst Loop have a pool?
Yes, 193 Longhirst Loop has a pool.
Does 193 Longhirst Loop have accessible units?
No, 193 Longhirst Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 193 Longhirst Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 193 Longhirst Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 193 Longhirst Loop have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 193 Longhirst Loop has units with air conditioning.
