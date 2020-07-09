1876 Leather Fern Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f332af8098 ---- OPEN HOUSE Sat 8/31 1-3pm 4/2.5 with a loft & 2 car garage home in gated Village of Wesmere. Clay tile roof, stone feature front, brick paver driveway, open floor plan & includes washer/dryer in large laundry room next to the bedrooms. The upgraded kitchen has granite counter, under cabinet lightning, stainless steel appliances, 42" wood cabinets & a step-in pantry. The breakfast bar is large enough for 4-6 barstools. Kitchen overlooks dining room and expansive family room which has lots of natural light & sliding glass doors leading out to an open patio and well groomed back yard. Upgraded light fixtures in almost every room, tile flooring downstairs in living area & carpet in all the bedrooms and loft upstairs. Community amenities include tot-lot, pool and secured gated entries. Additional Non-Refundable Fees Apply: Application Fee $65 per adult Administration Fee $195 Pet Privilege Fee $250/pet (no aggressive breeds) (All Fees are subject to change without prior notice)