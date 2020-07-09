All apartments in Ocoee
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

1876 Leather Fern Dr

1876 Leather Fern Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1876 Leather Fern Drive, Ocoee, FL 34761
Villages of Wesmere

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f332af8098 ---- OPEN HOUSE Sat 8/31 1-3pm 4/2.5 with a loft & 2 car garage home in gated Village of Wesmere. Clay tile roof, stone feature front, brick paver driveway, open floor plan & includes washer/dryer in large laundry room next to the bedrooms. The upgraded kitchen has granite counter, under cabinet lightning, stainless steel appliances, 42" wood cabinets & a step-in pantry. The breakfast bar is large enough for 4-6 barstools. Kitchen overlooks dining room and expansive family room which has lots of natural light & sliding glass doors leading out to an open patio and well groomed back yard. Upgraded light fixtures in almost every room, tile flooring downstairs in living area & carpet in all the bedrooms and loft upstairs. Community amenities include tot-lot, pool and secured gated entries. Additional Non-Refundable Fees Apply: Application Fee $65 per adult Administration Fee $195 Pet Privilege Fee $250/pet (no aggressive breeds) (All Fees are subject to change without prior notice)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1876 Leather Fern Dr have any available units?
1876 Leather Fern Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ocoee, FL.
What amenities does 1876 Leather Fern Dr have?
Some of 1876 Leather Fern Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1876 Leather Fern Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1876 Leather Fern Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1876 Leather Fern Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1876 Leather Fern Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1876 Leather Fern Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1876 Leather Fern Dr offers parking.
Does 1876 Leather Fern Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1876 Leather Fern Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1876 Leather Fern Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1876 Leather Fern Dr has a pool.
Does 1876 Leather Fern Dr have accessible units?
No, 1876 Leather Fern Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1876 Leather Fern Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1876 Leather Fern Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1876 Leather Fern Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1876 Leather Fern Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

