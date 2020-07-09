1519 Prairie Lake Blvd

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/60018be050 ---- Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay only 35% of the standard security deposit. 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home . Conveniently located to 408 & 50! This 3/2 home has a spacious floor plan with tile and wood laminate floors. The kitchen is fully equipped with ample cabinet and counter space. Split floor plan with nice size bedrooms and good closet space. There is a large screened porch looking on to a huge back yard that is fully fenced in. Great location close to fine dining, major roads and shopping. Attached 2 Car Garage Blinds Garage Large Backyard Screened Lanai Tile Flooring Wood Flooring