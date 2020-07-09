All apartments in Ocoee
Find more places like 1519 Prairie Lake Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ocoee, FL
/
1519 Prairie Lake Blvd
Last updated September 15 2019 at 4:26 PM

1519 Prairie Lake Blvd

1519 Prairie Lake Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ocoee
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1519 Prairie Lake Boulevard, Ocoee, FL 34761

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/60018be050 ---- Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay only 35% of the standard security deposit. 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home . Conveniently located to 408 & 50! This 3/2 home has a spacious floor plan with tile and wood laminate floors. The kitchen is fully equipped with ample cabinet and counter space. Split floor plan with nice size bedrooms and good closet space. There is a large screened porch looking on to a huge back yard that is fully fenced in. Great location close to fine dining, major roads and shopping. Attached 2 Car Garage Blinds Garage Large Backyard Screened Lanai Tile Flooring Wood Flooring

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1519 Prairie Lake Blvd have any available units?
1519 Prairie Lake Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ocoee, FL.
What amenities does 1519 Prairie Lake Blvd have?
Some of 1519 Prairie Lake Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1519 Prairie Lake Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1519 Prairie Lake Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1519 Prairie Lake Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1519 Prairie Lake Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ocoee.
Does 1519 Prairie Lake Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1519 Prairie Lake Blvd offers parking.
Does 1519 Prairie Lake Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1519 Prairie Lake Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1519 Prairie Lake Blvd have a pool?
No, 1519 Prairie Lake Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1519 Prairie Lake Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1519 Prairie Lake Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1519 Prairie Lake Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1519 Prairie Lake Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1519 Prairie Lake Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1519 Prairie Lake Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Casa Mirella
101 Casa Mirella Way
Ocoee, FL 34786
The Avenue
1024 Vizcaya Lakes Rd
Ocoee, FL 34761
Park Place at Maguire
100 Maguire Park St
Ocoee, FL 34761
Arbours at Crown Point
1236 Arbour Point Way
Ocoee, FL 34761
Windermere at Lake's Edge
2415 Treasure Landing Pkwy
Ocoee, FL 34761
Advenir at the Oaks
3100 Old Winter Garden Rd
Ocoee, FL 34734

Similar Pages

Ocoee 1 BedroomsOcoee 2 Bedrooms
Ocoee Apartments with ParkingOcoee Dog Friendly Apartments
Ocoee Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FL
Lake Mary, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Villages Of Wesmere

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Southern College