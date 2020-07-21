All apartments in Ocoee
Last updated September 10 2019 at 11:06 AM

1159 BARRONWOOD ROAD

1159 Barronwood Road · No Longer Available
Location

1159 Barronwood Road, Ocoee, FL 34761

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
Come take a look inside this charming home. The moment you pull into the driveway you will be in awe of this two story home. This beauty offers modern elegance and tasteful upgrades. Light pours in through the countless windows that illuminates the entire home. As you enter the foyer area you will be welcomed by the warm tiled flooring leading into an open living space with breathtaking cathedral ceilings. To your left you will notice an inviting kitchen equipped with 42” cabinets, topped with granite counters, and Whirlpool stainless steel appliances. From the kitchen you can easily entertain guest in the living room and dining area. Your eyes will be drawn to the sliding glass doors leading out to a lovely screened patio for additional entertaining. As you head upstairs you’ll be intrigued to look down at your beautiful living area and kitchen. The massive master bedroom is privately tucked away and includes an en suite with his/hers sinks, and a relaxing spa tub. Your guest will enjoy two rooms with two independent guest baths. You can enjoy a timeless walk or scenic bike ride in the neighborhood or surrounding areas. Added smart features include WiFi thermostat, WiFi Garage door opener, WiFi Front door lock and Samsung Surround Sound system. Updates include freshly painted inside and overhead garage storage with utility sink. Quiet community, minutes to numerous shopping areas, restaurants, parks, hospitals, and highways. Make this gem your home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1159 BARRONWOOD ROAD have any available units?
1159 BARRONWOOD ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ocoee, FL.
What amenities does 1159 BARRONWOOD ROAD have?
Some of 1159 BARRONWOOD ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1159 BARRONWOOD ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1159 BARRONWOOD ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1159 BARRONWOOD ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1159 BARRONWOOD ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ocoee.
Does 1159 BARRONWOOD ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 1159 BARRONWOOD ROAD offers parking.
Does 1159 BARRONWOOD ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1159 BARRONWOOD ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1159 BARRONWOOD ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 1159 BARRONWOOD ROAD has a pool.
Does 1159 BARRONWOOD ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1159 BARRONWOOD ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1159 BARRONWOOD ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1159 BARRONWOOD ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1159 BARRONWOOD ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1159 BARRONWOOD ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
