1159 BARRONWOOD ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub internet access

Come take a look inside this charming home. The moment you pull into the driveway you will be in awe of this two story home. This beauty offers modern elegance and tasteful upgrades. Light pours in through the countless windows that illuminates the entire home. As you enter the foyer area you will be welcomed by the warm tiled flooring leading into an open living space with breathtaking cathedral ceilings. To your left you will notice an inviting kitchen equipped with 42” cabinets, topped with granite counters, and Whirlpool stainless steel appliances. From the kitchen you can easily entertain guest in the living room and dining area. Your eyes will be drawn to the sliding glass doors leading out to a lovely screened patio for additional entertaining. As you head upstairs you’ll be intrigued to look down at your beautiful living area and kitchen. The massive master bedroom is privately tucked away and includes an en suite with his/hers sinks, and a relaxing spa tub. Your guest will enjoy two rooms with two independent guest baths. You can enjoy a timeless walk or scenic bike ride in the neighborhood or surrounding areas. Added smart features include WiFi thermostat, WiFi Garage door opener, WiFi Front door lock and Samsung Surround Sound system. Updates include freshly painted inside and overhead garage storage with utility sink. Quiet community, minutes to numerous shopping areas, restaurants, parks, hospitals, and highways. Make this gem your home today!