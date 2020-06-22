The Isles 3228

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage

****AVAILABLE JULY 8



The Isles at Oakland Park is a newly built, townhome community. They have two-stories, 3 bedrooms, and 2.5 baths. The floor plans are spacious; 1,688 square feet.



It's affordable yet still close to Wilton Manors, downtown, and the beach. Just minutes from I95 and the Florida Turnpike.



REQUIREMENTS

*******Minimum of 600+ Credit Score

No evictions

Clear background check

Pet friendly, any size dog, all cats, and up to 2 pets



MOVE-IN COSTS

First Months Rent

Last Months Rent

Security Deposit $1,000

One-time application fee $100

Tenant pays all utilities



FEATURES

Gated community

Full washer and dryer

Large spacious, gourmet kitchen; granite, stainless steel, microwave, disposal, and dishwasher

Master bathroom; separate shower and roman bathtub, separate sinks, marble vanity

High ceilings

High-efficiency central air

Tile and laminate wood throughout

24-hour private security

Community recreation center featuring cabana, swimming pool, meeting room and sundeck

Children's playground

Manicured grounds

Concrete block construction



***No real estate agents. Contact Robin, Property Manager, 954-793-2144



