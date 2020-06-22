The Isles 3228

Amenities
****AVAILABLE JULY 8
The Isles at Oakland Park is a newly built, townhome community. They have two-stories, 3 bedrooms, and 2.5 baths. The floor plans are spacious; 1,688 square feet.
It's affordable yet still close to Wilton Manors, downtown, and the beach. Just minutes from I95 and the Florida Turnpike.
REQUIREMENTS
*******Minimum of 600+ Credit Score
No evictions
Clear background check
Pet friendly, any size dog, all cats, and up to 2 pets
MOVE-IN COSTS
First Months Rent
Last Months Rent
Security Deposit $1,000
One-time application fee $100
Tenant pays all utilities
FEATURES
Gated community
Full washer and dryer
Large spacious, gourmet kitchen; granite, stainless steel, microwave, disposal, and dishwasher
Master bathroom; separate shower and roman bathtub, separate sinks, marble vanity
High ceilings
High-efficiency central air
Tile and laminate wood throughout
24-hour private security
Community recreation center featuring cabana, swimming pool, meeting room and sundeck
Children's playground
Manicured grounds
Concrete block construction
***No real estate agents. Contact Robin, Property Manager, 954-793-2144
(RLNE4822494)