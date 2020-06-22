All apartments in Oakland Park
The Isles 3228

3228 NW 31st Ter · (954) 793-2144
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3228 NW 31st Ter, Oakland Park, FL 33309
Oakland Grove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit THE ISLES · Avail. now

$1,825

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
****AVAILABLE JULY 8

The Isles at Oakland Park is a newly built, townhome community. They have two-stories, 3 bedrooms, and 2.5 baths. The floor plans are spacious; 1,688 square feet.

It's affordable yet still close to Wilton Manors, downtown, and the beach. Just minutes from I95 and the Florida Turnpike.

REQUIREMENTS
*******Minimum of 600+ Credit Score
No evictions
Clear background check
Pet friendly, any size dog, all cats, and up to 2 pets

MOVE-IN COSTS
First Months Rent
Last Months Rent
Security Deposit $1,000
One-time application fee $100
Tenant pays all utilities

FEATURES
Gated community
Full washer and dryer
Large spacious, gourmet kitchen; granite, stainless steel, microwave, disposal, and dishwasher
Master bathroom; separate shower and roman bathtub, separate sinks, marble vanity
High ceilings
High-efficiency central air
Tile and laminate wood throughout
24-hour private security
Community recreation center featuring cabana, swimming pool, meeting room and sundeck
Children's playground
Manicured grounds
Concrete block construction

***No real estate agents. Contact Robin, Property Manager, 954-793-2144

(RLNE4822494)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

