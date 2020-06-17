1575 NE 38TH ST

Amenities
Enjoy this Stunning Modern Pool Home just fully updated with brand new top line Gourmet Kitchen in Oakland Park. This unique open floorplan with multiple French Doors overlooking a spectacular 15x30 remodeled pool and patio provide a vista and modern energy that is highly sought after and hard to find. all new interior includes, new 24" zero grout line travertine tile throughout, fully updated contemporary Bathrooms, large walk in closets, TWO Master Bedrooms with a jacuzzi tub in Main master w/separate Stone Accent shower. Wont last long!