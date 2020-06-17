All apartments in Oakland Park
Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:12 PM

1575 NE 38TH ST

1575 Northeast 38th Street · (877) 232-9695
Location

1575 Northeast 38th Street, Oakland Park, FL 33334
Central Corals

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Enjoy this Stunning Modern Pool Home just fully updated with brand new top line Gourmet Kitchen in Oakland Park. This unique open floorplan with multiple French Doors overlooking a spectacular 15x30 remodeled pool and patio provide a vista and modern energy that is highly sought after and hard to find. all new interior includes, new 24" zero grout line travertine tile throughout, fully updated contemporary Bathrooms, large walk in closets, TWO Master Bedrooms with a jacuzzi tub in Main master w/separate Stone Accent shower. Wont last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1575 NE 38TH ST have any available units?
1575 NE 38TH ST has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1575 NE 38TH ST have?
Some of 1575 NE 38TH ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1575 NE 38TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
1575 NE 38TH ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1575 NE 38TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 1575 NE 38TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland Park.
Does 1575 NE 38TH ST offer parking?
No, 1575 NE 38TH ST does not offer parking.
Does 1575 NE 38TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1575 NE 38TH ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1575 NE 38TH ST have a pool?
Yes, 1575 NE 38TH ST has a pool.
Does 1575 NE 38TH ST have accessible units?
No, 1575 NE 38TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1575 NE 38TH ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1575 NE 38TH ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 1575 NE 38TH ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1575 NE 38TH ST does not have units with air conditioning.
