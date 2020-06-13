All apartments in North Port
6373 MATARO COURT
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:34 PM

6373 MATARO COURT

6373 Mataro Court · (239) 649-1990
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6373 Mataro Court, North Port, FL 34287

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1631 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
bbq/grill
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
SEASONAL RENTAL. 3 bedroom, 2 bath, waterfront home located in North Port. It has high speed internet, 2 queen beds and 2 full beds, all linens and kitchen staffed. Outdoor grill, washer and dryer, beach towels, chairs and umbrella. Relax in the Florida room and enjoy the beautiful view of the backyard, canal, and the water. Bring your boat and experience the convenience of the private boat dock and cruise around Florida waters through Myakka River, Charlotte Harbor and the Gulf. Cleaning fees $180.00 and 12% tax apply for rentals of 6 months or less.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6373 MATARO COURT have any available units?
6373 MATARO COURT has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6373 MATARO COURT have?
Some of 6373 MATARO COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6373 MATARO COURT currently offering any rent specials?
6373 MATARO COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6373 MATARO COURT pet-friendly?
No, 6373 MATARO COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Port.
Does 6373 MATARO COURT offer parking?
Yes, 6373 MATARO COURT does offer parking.
Does 6373 MATARO COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6373 MATARO COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6373 MATARO COURT have a pool?
No, 6373 MATARO COURT does not have a pool.
Does 6373 MATARO COURT have accessible units?
No, 6373 MATARO COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 6373 MATARO COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6373 MATARO COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 6373 MATARO COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 6373 MATARO COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
