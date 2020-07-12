/
Last updated July 12 2020 at 7:28 AM
167 Apartments for rent in Lakeside Plantation, North Port, FL
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1258 JONAH DRIVE
1258 Jonah Drive, North Port, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1600 sqft
Last minute availability! This 2-story townhouse is a great winter getaway as it has it all.
1 of 13
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
1056 JONAH DRIVE
1056 Jonah Drive, North Port, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1268 sqft
2 bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 1 car garage townhouse located in the desirable community of Lakeside Plantation. Home features carpet in Living room, bedrooms, stairs, tile in kitchen, bathrooms, interior laundry, and a screened lanai.
Results within 1 mile of Lakeside Plantation
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1335 GLENAN ROAD
1335 Glenan Road, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1372 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW FOR DEC 1-31,2020 ONLY. *** RESERVED JULY 1 TO NOV 30, 2020 AND JAN 1 - APR 30, 2021 **Lovely 3bd, 2 bath POOL home on a quiet wooded lot yet close to shopping, beaches, and restaurants.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1675 EUGENIA AVENUE
1675 Eugenia Avenue, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1508 sqft
Charming home, tastefully furnished, with bright light rooms in a residential neighborhood available for your vacation needs. Home is located close to the Tampa Bay Rays stadium and moments from world famous fishing, golfing, and sandy Gulf beaches.
Results within 5 miles of Lakeside Plantation
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2253 S. Chamberlain Blvd
2253 South Chamberlain Boulevard, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1682 sqft
3 BED 2 BATH FOR RENT! - BEAUTIFUL BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION 3 BED 2 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME- MOVE IN READY NOW. (RLNE5715795)
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1424 Dexter Rd
1424 Dexter Road, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1506 sqft
Lovely 3 BR / 2 Bath Home - North Port, FL - This home is available now. Come home to an open floor plan with high ceilings and a split floor plan. This property has a 2 car garage, large yard, and screened-in lanai.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4081 Roderigo Avenue
4081 Roderigo Avenue, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1833 sqft
Vacation / Short Term Rental - ***VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL*** AVAILABLE: April through September 2020 RENTED: October 2020 through March 2021 Seasonal Rent (Jan-Mar) - $3,600* / month Off Season Rent (Apr-Dec) - $2,000* / month *Does not
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2792 Phoenix Palm TER
2792 Phoenix Palm Terrace, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
****PRICE REDUCTION ONLY $1,650.00 A MONTH!!**** This low amount INCLUDES use of ALL amenities within this beautiful complex! Incredibly Spacious, well appointed 2 bedroom plus den 2 bath home located in the Gated Golfing community of Bobcat Trail.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
2067 North Chamberlain Boulevard
2067 North Chamberlain Boulevard, North Port, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,545
1400 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
3193 Monday Terrace
3193 Monday Terrace, North Port, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,535
1400 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 16
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
5278 Sabrina Terrace
5278 Sabrina Terrace, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1378 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This delightful home located in North Port FL is now available.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
313 Hinton St
313 Hinton Street, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1008 sqft
3/2/1 with heated pool Seasonal - 213 Hinton Street Port Charlotte 3/2/1 with Pool . Fully Furnished Seasonal Rental. Heated Pool, Fenced Yard. Call for more information. Audra Pulaskie 941-218-1732 (RLNE5788506)
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4695 Blueridge St
4695 Blueridge Street, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1566 sqft
North Port Pool Home - Recently became available for 2020 Season You're in luck 3/2/2 Pool home with an incredible view of the Lake, great location near Charlotte sports park shopping restaurants beaches, golf I 75 and more.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
20362 Emerald Ave
20362 Emerald Avenue, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1220 sqft
***VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL*** - ***VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL*** AVAILABLE: June - Dec 2020 RENTED: January through April 2021 Jan-Mar $2,200* / month Apr-Dec $1,400* / month *Taxes and Fees not included Port Charlotte remodeled two
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1112 Hillsborough Blvd.
1112 Hillsborough Boulevard, North Port, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1694 sqft
VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL - AVAILABLE: April - Nov 2020 RENTED: Dec-Mar 2021 Jan-Mar $3,080* / month Apr-Dec $1,760* / month *Taxes and Fees not included Come stay in this beautiful Freshwater Canal Home.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1935 Marasco Ln
1935 Marasco Lane, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1699 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1935 Marasco Ln in North Port. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
4380 KENNETT STREET
4380 Kennett Street, North Port, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2020 sqft
FOUR BEDROOM home with a pool! Located on a very quiet street off San Mateo, just minutes from Walmart and the mall. Freshly painted and landscaped, no carpet and new fixtures. All NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES complement the Corian counters.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5022 Bayberry St
5022 Bayberry Street, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1640 sqft
5022 Bayberry St. North Port - Beautifully appointed 4 bedroom 2 bath pool home in desirable area of North Port. Available for Jan-Apr 2021. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5853986)
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5669 THYER STREET
5669 Thyer Street, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2399 sqft
3BR/2BA Single Family Home in North Port - Spacious home available April 1 as an annual rental.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2283 SANTONIAN TERRACE
2283 Santonian Terrace, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1416 sqft
This gorgeous home has everything you've been searching for. It's equipped with a large gourmet style kitchen with updated cabinetry, attractive counters, and appliances.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
45 TOMPKINS STREET
45 Tompkins Street, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1273 sqft
WOW! Is what you will say when you see this beautiful BRAND NEW built home. Be the first to live in this beautiful home. 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 baths...This home boasts high ceilings and a spacious floor plan. Schedule your private tour today!
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
5257 GLOBE TERRACE
5257 Globe Terrace, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1370 sqft
This lovely split plan house located a few blocks from the intersection of Hillsborough Blvd., and Chamberlain Avenue.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
19505 Quesada Avenue - 1, G202
19505 Quesada Avenue, Port Charlotte, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$999
838 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
JUST REDUCED!! This second floor 2/2 condo located in a nice community, Oaks III off Quesada in Port Charlotte. All fresh paint, very clean, screened balcony to enjoy your morning coffee or evening drink.
1 of 16
Last updated June 17 at 04:48pm
1 Unit Available
2674 South Cranberry Boulevard
2674 South Cranberry Boulevard, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1122 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
