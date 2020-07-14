5257 GLOBE TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry

This lovely split plan house located a few blocks from the intersection of Hillsborough Blvd., and Chamberlain Avenue. Cranberry Elementary School, Heron Creek Middle School and North Port High School are all near by as is the Imagine School North Port Campus and the new Sarasota Technical College's North Port campus. Quiet street with undeveloped lots on either side gives you a nice private spot to enjoy. NO PETS!

Good looking 3/2/2 on peaceful street. This freshly painted beauty has an open living room/concept and a split floor plan. it features new carpeting in the master bedroom which has dual sinks in master suite. The home also features spacious rooms, roomy closets, screened lanai with french doors to let in fresh air and overlooks your private backyard. This gem is just waiting for the right tenants to come along. House comes with water softener monthly maintenance plan. Convenient to schools, shopping and parks! 1370 square feet under air! NO PETS!