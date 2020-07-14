All apartments in North Port
Location

5257 Globe Terrace, North Port, FL 34286

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1370 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This lovely split plan house located a few blocks from the intersection of Hillsborough Blvd., and Chamberlain Avenue. Cranberry Elementary School, Heron Creek Middle School and North Port High School are all near by as is the Imagine School North Port Campus and the new Sarasota Technical College's North Port campus. Quiet street with undeveloped lots on either side gives you a nice private spot to enjoy. NO PETS!
Good looking 3/2/2 on peaceful street. This freshly painted beauty has an open living room/concept and a split floor plan. it features new carpeting in the master bedroom which has dual sinks in master suite. The home also features spacious rooms, roomy closets, screened lanai with french doors to let in fresh air and overlooks your private backyard. This gem is just waiting for the right tenants to come along. House comes with water softener monthly maintenance plan. Convenient to schools, shopping and parks! 1370 square feet under air! NO PETS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5257 GLOBE TERRACE have any available units?
5257 GLOBE TERRACE has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5257 GLOBE TERRACE have?
Some of 5257 GLOBE TERRACE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5257 GLOBE TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
5257 GLOBE TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5257 GLOBE TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 5257 GLOBE TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Port.
Does 5257 GLOBE TERRACE offer parking?
No, 5257 GLOBE TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 5257 GLOBE TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5257 GLOBE TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5257 GLOBE TERRACE have a pool?
No, 5257 GLOBE TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 5257 GLOBE TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 5257 GLOBE TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 5257 GLOBE TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5257 GLOBE TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5257 GLOBE TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5257 GLOBE TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
