All apartments in North Port
Find more places like 2792 Phoenix Palm TER.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Port, FL
/
2792 Phoenix Palm TER
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:14 PM

2792 Phoenix Palm TER

2792 Phoenix Palm Terrace · (239) 220-8151
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
North Port
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2792 Phoenix Palm Terrace, North Port, FL 34288

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
****PRICE REDUCTION ONLY $1,650.00 A MONTH!!**** This low amount INCLUDES use of ALL amenities within this beautiful complex! Incredibly Spacious, well appointed 2 bedroom plus den 2 bath home located in the Gated Golfing community of Bobcat Trail. This beautiful property is available as an annual rental just in time to enjoy all SW Florida has to offer this season and beyond! This large, open floor plan home sits on an oversized corner lot with fruit trees, tons of privacy, paver driveway, 2 car garage, laundry room with laundry sink, beautiful tile floors, open concept kitchen and much more. This amenity rich community offers gated entrance, public golf course with pro shop and restaurant, tennis, community pool, library, complete workout facility, rentable community room with catering kitchen and it is all set in a tranquil, peaceful neighborhood boasting many trees and beautiful green spaces for your walking, biking and viewing pleasure.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2792 Phoenix Palm TER have any available units?
2792 Phoenix Palm TER has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2792 Phoenix Palm TER have?
Some of 2792 Phoenix Palm TER's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2792 Phoenix Palm TER currently offering any rent specials?
2792 Phoenix Palm TER isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2792 Phoenix Palm TER pet-friendly?
No, 2792 Phoenix Palm TER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Port.
Does 2792 Phoenix Palm TER offer parking?
Yes, 2792 Phoenix Palm TER does offer parking.
Does 2792 Phoenix Palm TER have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2792 Phoenix Palm TER does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2792 Phoenix Palm TER have a pool?
Yes, 2792 Phoenix Palm TER has a pool.
Does 2792 Phoenix Palm TER have accessible units?
No, 2792 Phoenix Palm TER does not have accessible units.
Does 2792 Phoenix Palm TER have units with dishwashers?
No, 2792 Phoenix Palm TER does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2792 Phoenix Palm TER have units with air conditioning?
No, 2792 Phoenix Palm TER does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2792 Phoenix Palm TER?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lakes at North Port
1015 Ohana Way
North Port, FL 34288

Similar Pages

North Port 1 BedroomsNorth Port 2 Bedrooms
North Port Apartments with GymNorth Port Dog Friendly Apartments
North Port Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLFort Myers, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLCape Coral, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLIona, FL
Cypress Lake, FLVillas, FLSouth Bradenton, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLFish Hawk, FLGulfport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FL
Gateway, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FLPort LaBelle, FLGibsonton, FLSouth Venice, FLSouthgate, FLLehigh Acres, FLPalmetto, FLPunta Gorda, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLVamo, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lakeside Plantation

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity