2792 Phoenix Palm TER

****PRICE REDUCTION ONLY $1,650.00 A MONTH!!**** This low amount INCLUDES use of ALL amenities within this beautiful complex! Incredibly Spacious, well appointed 2 bedroom plus den 2 bath home located in the Gated Golfing community of Bobcat Trail. This beautiful property is available as an annual rental just in time to enjoy all SW Florida has to offer this season and beyond! This large, open floor plan home sits on an oversized corner lot with fruit trees, tons of privacy, paver driveway, 2 car garage, laundry room with laundry sink, beautiful tile floors, open concept kitchen and much more. This amenity rich community offers gated entrance, public golf course with pro shop and restaurant, tennis, community pool, library, complete workout facility, rentable community room with catering kitchen and it is all set in a tranquil, peaceful neighborhood boasting many trees and beautiful green spaces for your walking, biking and viewing pleasure.