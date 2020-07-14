All apartments in North Port
Find more places like 20339 LAGENTE CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Port, FL
/
20339 LAGENTE CIRCLE
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:40 PM

20339 LAGENTE CIRCLE

20339 Lagente Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Port
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

20339 Lagente Circle, North Port, FL 34293
Gran Paradiso

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
BRAND NEW HOME for you to enjoy. This home is located in Grand Paradiso - West Villages guard-gated community.  A resort community with lots of amenities. Clubhouse with a full-time lifestyle director offering state of the Art Fitness Center with monthly Activity Calendar,  resort style pool,  hot tub, cabanas, gym, tennis and pickleball courts, park, sauna, steamed room, activity rooms, library, game room, conference room, lots of walking, running and biking path everywhere.
Beautiful Ava model END UNIT with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, open kitchen with lots of cabinets, Pantry closet, ceramic tile throughout the first floor, and wet areas on the 2nd floor.
You will love all the natural light and the view of the pond right across from the kitchen, dining room/living room and the master bedroom upstairs. 
The main bedroom has a spacious 2 walk in closets, dual sinks, and walk-in shower.  Second and third bedrooms share a spacious and nice/bright bathroom, laundry is located on the second floor.
This home is located just minutes to the new Atlanta Braves Training Stadium, the new West Villages Town Center, Venice beach, the historical downtown Venice and the new Publix shopping center Florida living at its finest! The Island offers Quaint Shops, Fine Dining, and Cultural Venues. Top Ranked Schools. A Must See! Basic cable and landscaping is included. Home is available immediately. Refrigerator will be replaced for a double door, stainless steel.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20339 LAGENTE CIRCLE have any available units?
20339 LAGENTE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Port, FL.
What amenities does 20339 LAGENTE CIRCLE have?
Some of 20339 LAGENTE CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20339 LAGENTE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
20339 LAGENTE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20339 LAGENTE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 20339 LAGENTE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Port.
Does 20339 LAGENTE CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 20339 LAGENTE CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 20339 LAGENTE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20339 LAGENTE CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20339 LAGENTE CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 20339 LAGENTE CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 20339 LAGENTE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 20339 LAGENTE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 20339 LAGENTE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20339 LAGENTE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 20339 LAGENTE CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 20339 LAGENTE CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

North Port 2 BedroomsNorth Port 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
North Port 3 BedroomsNorth Port Apartments with Hardwood Floors
North Port Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLFort Myers, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLCape Coral, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Fort Myers, FL
Iona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLSouth Bradenton, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLWimauma, FLSouth Venice, FLLehigh Acres, FLMcGregor, FLFruitville, FLApollo Beach, FL
North Sarasota, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLSt. James City, FLTice, FLVenice Gardens, FLSouth Sarasota, FLSan Carlos Park, FLSebring, FLSarasota Springs, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLRotonda, FLBee Ridge, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Suncoast Technical CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa