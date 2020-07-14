20339 LAGENTE CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities conference room clubhouse gym game room parking pool garage hot tub sauna tennis court

BRAND NEW HOME for you to enjoy. This home is located in Grand Paradiso - West Villages guard-gated community. A resort community with lots of amenities. Clubhouse with a full-time lifestyle director offering state of the Art Fitness Center with monthly Activity Calendar, resort style pool, hot tub, cabanas, gym, tennis and pickleball courts, park, sauna, steamed room, activity rooms, library, game room, conference room, lots of walking, running and biking path everywhere.

Beautiful Ava model END UNIT with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, open kitchen with lots of cabinets, Pantry closet, ceramic tile throughout the first floor, and wet areas on the 2nd floor.

You will love all the natural light and the view of the pond right across from the kitchen, dining room/living room and the master bedroom upstairs.

The main bedroom has a spacious 2 walk in closets, dual sinks, and walk-in shower. Second and third bedrooms share a spacious and nice/bright bathroom, laundry is located on the second floor.

This home is located just minutes to the new Atlanta Braves Training Stadium, the new West Villages Town Center, Venice beach, the historical downtown Venice and the new Publix shopping center Florida living at its finest! The Island offers Quaint Shops, Fine Dining, and Cultural Venues. Top Ranked Schools. A Must See! Basic cable and landscaping is included. Home is available immediately. Refrigerator will be replaced for a double door, stainless steel.