North Port, FL
13889 Posada street
Last updated June 29 2020 at 6:42 PM

13889 Posada street

13889 Posada Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 2017630
Location

13889 Posada Street, North Port, FL 34293

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,210

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1437 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
basketball court
bocce court
community garden
dog park
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Rent-to-Own IslandWalk Bungalow - Resort Lifestyle!
10% of your rent goes towards the purchase of this resort lifestyle IslandWalk home. This TAFT STREET model with the upgraded "Bungalow" styled elevation offers 2 bedrooms and a separate office/flex room, 2 full baths, attached 2 car garage, living/dining room combo, spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinets. Neutral tile throughout the entire house. The kitchen has upgraded cabinets, granite counter tops, beautiful tiles back-splash and upgraded stainless steel appliances. The master en-suite offers a large walk in closet along with double sinks, granite counter and tiled shower. Take in the spectacular Florida sunset views while you enjoy watching wildlife in and around the pond from your EXPANDED covered, screened in lanai with "Clear View", "No SeeUm" screens! This house is perfect for entertaining groups of friends/family. This home is located on a cul de sac street with limited traffic. The lifestyle resort amenity center AND the NEW 2nd resort area are but a short walk away. Enjoy the vacation lifestyle all year with a full time lifestyle director who brings shows and entertainment to the community all year long , 8 Har-Tru lighted tennis courts, 3 pools, spa, 6 bocce ball courts, 12 pickle-ball courts, 2 state of the art Fitness Centers (complete with various classes), dog park, tot play lot, basketball, community garden and so much more for you and your guests and renters! IslandWalk is a highly sought out gated community within biking/walking distance to New "Cool Today" Stadium (Atlanta Braves) and the Town Center which includes Publix grocery along with restaurants and other service businesses. All of this and still within 15-20 minute drive to Venice and Englewood Beaches!
We have dozens of pet-friendly, Rent2Own homes to choose from throughout Sarasota and Manatee counties. This is just one of them. All our homes can be purchased or Rent-to-Own. We do not accept Section 8 vouchers.
Listing courtesy of PALMERHOUSE PROPERTIES
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13889 Posada street have any available units?
13889 Posada street has a unit available for $3,210 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13889 Posada street have?
Some of 13889 Posada street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13889 Posada street currently offering any rent specials?
13889 Posada street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13889 Posada street pet-friendly?
Yes, 13889 Posada street is pet friendly.
Does 13889 Posada street offer parking?
Yes, 13889 Posada street offers parking.
Does 13889 Posada street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13889 Posada street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13889 Posada street have a pool?
Yes, 13889 Posada street has a pool.
Does 13889 Posada street have accessible units?
No, 13889 Posada street does not have accessible units.
Does 13889 Posada street have units with dishwashers?
No, 13889 Posada street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13889 Posada street have units with air conditioning?
No, 13889 Posada street does not have units with air conditioning.
