13889 Posada street

Rent-to-Own IslandWalk Bungalow - Resort Lifestyle!

10% of your rent goes towards the purchase of this resort lifestyle IslandWalk home. This TAFT STREET model with the upgraded "Bungalow" styled elevation offers 2 bedrooms and a separate office/flex room, 2 full baths, attached 2 car garage, living/dining room combo, spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinets. Neutral tile throughout the entire house. The kitchen has upgraded cabinets, granite counter tops, beautiful tiles back-splash and upgraded stainless steel appliances. The master en-suite offers a large walk in closet along with double sinks, granite counter and tiled shower. Take in the spectacular Florida sunset views while you enjoy watching wildlife in and around the pond from your EXPANDED covered, screened in lanai with "Clear View", "No SeeUm" screens! This house is perfect for entertaining groups of friends/family. This home is located on a cul de sac street with limited traffic. The lifestyle resort amenity center AND the NEW 2nd resort area are but a short walk away. Enjoy the vacation lifestyle all year with a full time lifestyle director who brings shows and entertainment to the community all year long , 8 Har-Tru lighted tennis courts, 3 pools, spa, 6 bocce ball courts, 12 pickle-ball courts, 2 state of the art Fitness Centers (complete with various classes), dog park, tot play lot, basketball, community garden and so much more for you and your guests and renters! IslandWalk is a highly sought out gated community within biking/walking distance to New "Cool Today" Stadium (Atlanta Braves) and the Town Center which includes Publix grocery along with restaurants and other service businesses. All of this and still within 15-20 minute drive to Venice and Englewood Beaches!

We have dozens of pet-friendly, Rent2Own homes to choose from throughout Sarasota and Manatee counties. This is just one of them. All our homes can be purchased or Rent-to-Own. We do not accept Section 8 vouchers.

