1353 South Chamberlain Boulevard

1353 South Chamberlain Boulevard
Location

1353 South Chamberlain Boulevard, North Port, FL 34286

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,415

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in North Port, FL. It offers 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,400.00 sq ft of living space. Features include hardwood floors and plush carpeting, a kitchen with all black appliances, 2 car garage, private back patio with a luscious yard, and more. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1353 South Chamberlain Boulevard have any available units?
1353 South Chamberlain Boulevard has a unit available for $1,415 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1353 South Chamberlain Boulevard have?
Some of 1353 South Chamberlain Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1353 South Chamberlain Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1353 South Chamberlain Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1353 South Chamberlain Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 1353 South Chamberlain Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 1353 South Chamberlain Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1353 South Chamberlain Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 1353 South Chamberlain Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1353 South Chamberlain Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1353 South Chamberlain Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1353 South Chamberlain Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1353 South Chamberlain Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1353 South Chamberlain Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1353 South Chamberlain Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1353 South Chamberlain Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1353 South Chamberlain Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1353 South Chamberlain Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
North Port 1 Bedrooms
North Port 2 Bedrooms
North Port Apartments with Gym
North Port Dog Friendly Apartments
