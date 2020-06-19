12889 RICHEZZA DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym game room parking pool pool table garage hot tub sauna tennis court

Fully furnished turnkey SEASONAL RENTAL .Capri model home with 3 bedroom and 2 bath home bottom of the pool . Stylish furnishings and decor. This resort-style community is also packed with amenities! Including a resort style swimming pool, spa, tennis courts, pickle ball courts, fitness trails, game room with billiards and card tables, a craft room with space designated for a kiln, a vast fitness center that is packed with equipment and flooded with natural light as it overlooks the pool area through a massive wall of windows, clubhouse locker rooms including saunas and steam rooms, poolside cabanas and much more! Gran Paradiso is Venice's finest master-planned new home community, providing a luxurious, resort-style lifestyle!