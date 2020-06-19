All apartments in North Port
Last updated June 6 2020 at 10:47 PM

12889 RICHEZZA DRIVE

12889 Richezza Drive · (941) 400-6552
Location

12889 Richezza Drive, North Port, FL 34293
Gran Paradiso

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1684 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
Fully furnished turnkey SEASONAL RENTAL .Capri model home with 3 bedroom and 2 bath home bottom of the pool . Stylish furnishings and decor. This resort-style community is also packed with amenities! Including a resort style swimming pool, spa, tennis courts, pickle ball courts, fitness trails, game room with billiards and card tables, a craft room with space designated for a kiln, a vast fitness center that is packed with equipment and flooded with natural light as it overlooks the pool area through a massive wall of windows, clubhouse locker rooms including saunas and steam rooms, poolside cabanas and much more! Gran Paradiso is Venice's finest master-planned new home community, providing a luxurious, resort-style lifestyle!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12889 RICHEZZA DRIVE have any available units?
12889 RICHEZZA DRIVE has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12889 RICHEZZA DRIVE have?
Some of 12889 RICHEZZA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12889 RICHEZZA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12889 RICHEZZA DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12889 RICHEZZA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 12889 RICHEZZA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Port.
Does 12889 RICHEZZA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 12889 RICHEZZA DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 12889 RICHEZZA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12889 RICHEZZA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12889 RICHEZZA DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 12889 RICHEZZA DRIVE has a pool.
Does 12889 RICHEZZA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12889 RICHEZZA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12889 RICHEZZA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12889 RICHEZZA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12889 RICHEZZA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12889 RICHEZZA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
