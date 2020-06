Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Bring your yacht!! Absolutely exquisite model contemporary custom waterfront estate w/90 feet water frontage and 150 ft wide canal. Heated pool. Very upgraded architectural detailing. Saturnia floors throughout. Lovely private patio with built in BBQ area perfect for entertaining. Four bedrooms. MBR suite with king size bed, luxurious bath w/jacuzzi tub, separate shower and dual sinks. Two guest rooms with queen size beds, one guest room with twin beds. All have walk in closets. Turnkey furnished. Lovely furnishings. Quality bedding and linens. Two car garage. Circular Driveway. Close to fine and casual dining. Minutes to Gardens Mall and shopping. Close to PBI Airport. Five Hours of housekeeping included weekly.