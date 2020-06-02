All apartments in North Palm Beach
624 Southwind Circle
Last updated June 2 2020 at 7:23 PM

624 Southwind Circle

624 Southwind Circle · (561) 827-0922
Location

624 Southwind Circle, North Palm Beach, FL 33408
North Palm Beach Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 6606 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
range
Property Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Bring your Boat, up to 30 ft. A 15 min ride to Peanut Island. The boat Slip is available for $200 a month. Easy access to Intracoastal and Ocean. Good fishing in Northlake from your dock. You can view your boat from the Living Room and Balcony. This is a 3 BR 2 Bath apartment with a front porch and a rear Balcony overlooking Northlake. Just updated unit with tile flooring, granite countertops, new Kit. cabinets, all rooms painted, large utility room, great for storing items. There is a picture window in Liv. Rm to view the lake and a private balcony to relax in the evening while looking over the water.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 624 Southwind Circle have any available units?
624 Southwind Circle has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 624 Southwind Circle have?
Some of 624 Southwind Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 624 Southwind Circle currently offering any rent specials?
624 Southwind Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 624 Southwind Circle pet-friendly?
No, 624 Southwind Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Palm Beach.
Does 624 Southwind Circle offer parking?
No, 624 Southwind Circle does not offer parking.
Does 624 Southwind Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 624 Southwind Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 624 Southwind Circle have a pool?
No, 624 Southwind Circle does not have a pool.
Does 624 Southwind Circle have accessible units?
No, 624 Southwind Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 624 Southwind Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 624 Southwind Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 624 Southwind Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 624 Southwind Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
