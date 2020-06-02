624 Southwind Circle

Amenities

Bring your Boat, up to 30 ft. A 15 min ride to Peanut Island. The boat Slip is available for $200 a month. Easy access to Intracoastal and Ocean. Good fishing in Northlake from your dock. You can view your boat from the Living Room and Balcony. This is a 3 BR 2 Bath apartment with a front porch and a rear Balcony overlooking Northlake. Just updated unit with tile flooring, granite countertops, new Kit. cabinets, all rooms painted, large utility room, great for storing items. There is a picture window in Liv. Rm to view the lake and a private balcony to relax in the evening while looking over the water.