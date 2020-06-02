390 Golfview Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher carport recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool tennis court

Close to the Benjamin School, shopping, restaurants, Intracoastal Marina, Singer Island Beaches and MacArthur State Park, this intracoastal community in the heart of North Palm Beach. Relax on the private lanai off the living room or on the master bedroom balcony. The town home features a large master suite overlooking the pool area. 3 BR's and 2 BA on 3 levels with updated kitchen and bathrooms - tile and laminate flooring. Offered for an annual unfurnished rental with attached carport in the heart of North Palm Beach. Amenities include the heated pool right outside the patio doors, tennis courts on the intracoastal, day dock and beautifully landscaped grounds in the heart of North Palm Beach. Walk to restaurants and Crystal Tree Shopping center nearby.