North Palm Beach, FL
390 Golfview Road
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:07 PM

390 Golfview Road

390 Golfview Road · (561) 626-7000
Location

390 Golfview Road, North Palm Beach, FL 33408

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$1,875

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1624 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
tennis court
Close to the Benjamin School, shopping, restaurants, Intracoastal Marina, Singer Island Beaches and MacArthur State Park, this intracoastal community in the heart of North Palm Beach. Relax on the private lanai off the living room or on the master bedroom balcony. The town home features a large master suite overlooking the pool area. 3 BR's and 2 BA on 3 levels with updated kitchen and bathrooms - tile and laminate flooring. Offered for an annual unfurnished rental with attached carport in the heart of North Palm Beach. Amenities include the heated pool right outside the patio doors, tennis courts on the intracoastal, day dock and beautifully landscaped grounds in the heart of North Palm Beach. Walk to restaurants and Crystal Tree Shopping center nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 390 Golfview Road have any available units?
390 Golfview Road has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 390 Golfview Road have?
Some of 390 Golfview Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 390 Golfview Road currently offering any rent specials?
390 Golfview Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 390 Golfview Road pet-friendly?
No, 390 Golfview Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Palm Beach.
Does 390 Golfview Road offer parking?
Yes, 390 Golfview Road does offer parking.
Does 390 Golfview Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 390 Golfview Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 390 Golfview Road have a pool?
Yes, 390 Golfview Road has a pool.
Does 390 Golfview Road have accessible units?
No, 390 Golfview Road does not have accessible units.
Does 390 Golfview Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 390 Golfview Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 390 Golfview Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 390 Golfview Road does not have units with air conditioning.
