Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

370 Golfview Road

370 Golfview Road · (561) 626-7000
Location

370 Golfview Road, North Palm Beach, FL 33408

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 302 · Avail. now

$2,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1446 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
internet access
SEAMARK 302 features new plank tile flooring throughout the spacious condo with high ceilings. Large eat in kitchen w/jade granite countertops, warm wood cabinetry + stainless steel appliances. Fully furnished and turnkey condo with King Bed in Master Bedroom, Walk in Closet, Master Bath with dual vanities, separate shower and tub. Guest bedroom with full size bed and guest bath with shower. TV's in Living Area and both Bedrooms, WIFI ready. Interior Laundry area. 1 Pet will be considered with non-refundable pet deposit. Modern building in a great location in north palm beach across from Crystal Tree Shopping Center. Spacious balcony overlooks pool area and ICW. Great location with new shops and fine restaurants in the heart of North Palm Beach next to public golf course and clubhouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
limit: 1
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 370 Golfview Road have any available units?
370 Golfview Road has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 370 Golfview Road have?
Some of 370 Golfview Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 370 Golfview Road currently offering any rent specials?
370 Golfview Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 370 Golfview Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 370 Golfview Road is pet friendly.
Does 370 Golfview Road offer parking?
No, 370 Golfview Road does not offer parking.
Does 370 Golfview Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 370 Golfview Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 370 Golfview Road have a pool?
Yes, 370 Golfview Road has a pool.
Does 370 Golfview Road have accessible units?
No, 370 Golfview Road does not have accessible units.
Does 370 Golfview Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 370 Golfview Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 370 Golfview Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 370 Golfview Road does not have units with air conditioning.
