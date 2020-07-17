370 Golfview Road

Amenities

SEAMARK 302 features new plank tile flooring throughout the spacious condo with high ceilings. Large eat in kitchen w/jade granite countertops, warm wood cabinetry + stainless steel appliances. Fully furnished and turnkey condo with King Bed in Master Bedroom, Walk in Closet, Master Bath with dual vanities, separate shower and tub. Guest bedroom with full size bed and guest bath with shower. TV's in Living Area and both Bedrooms, WIFI ready. Interior Laundry area. 1 Pet will be considered with non-refundable pet deposit. Modern building in a great location in north palm beach across from Crystal Tree Shopping Center. Spacious balcony overlooks pool area and ICW. Great location with new shops and fine restaurants in the heart of North Palm Beach next to public golf course and clubhouse.