Last updated July 4 2020 at 12:08 PM

113 Renaissance Drive

113 Renaissance Drive · (561) 358-7906
Location

113 Renaissance Drive, North Palm Beach, FL 33410

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Gracious two level townhome, private screen enclosed pool and large two car garage. Very private gated community in the heart of Palm Beach Gardens. Master bedroom with lovely balcony and guest bdrm are upstairs, office den with full bath downstairs, expansive kitchen with separate breakfast dining area. Bar on living room side of kitchen with comfortable seating for dining room ,opens to a relaxing living area. Impact glass, comfortably furnished. Lanai has seating for 8 with a large dining table and grill. This ideally situated home is a short walk to the intracoastal, minutes to Gardens Mall, Downtown at the Gardens, PGA restaurants, I-95 & the beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 Renaissance Drive have any available units?
113 Renaissance Drive has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 113 Renaissance Drive have?
Some of 113 Renaissance Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 113 Renaissance Drive currently offering any rent specials?
113 Renaissance Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 Renaissance Drive pet-friendly?
No, 113 Renaissance Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Palm Beach.
Does 113 Renaissance Drive offer parking?
Yes, 113 Renaissance Drive offers parking.
Does 113 Renaissance Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 113 Renaissance Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 Renaissance Drive have a pool?
Yes, 113 Renaissance Drive has a pool.
Does 113 Renaissance Drive have accessible units?
No, 113 Renaissance Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 113 Renaissance Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 113 Renaissance Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 113 Renaissance Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 113 Renaissance Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
