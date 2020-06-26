113 Renaissance Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Gracious two level townhome, private screen enclosed pool and large two car garage. Very private gated community in the heart of Palm Beach Gardens. Master bedroom with lovely balcony and guest bdrm are upstairs, office den with full bath downstairs, expansive kitchen with separate breakfast dining area. Bar on living room side of kitchen with comfortable seating for dining room ,opens to a relaxing living area. Impact glass, comfortably furnished. Lanai has seating for 8 with a large dining table and grill. This ideally situated home is a short walk to the intracoastal, minutes to Gardens Mall, Downtown at the Gardens, PGA restaurants, I-95 & the beach.